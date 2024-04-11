We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher in Silver Color
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Foldable Tines
Easy Height Adjustment
10 Year Warranty :- 2 Years Parts & Labour + 8 Years on motor (parts only).
Machine Clean Reminder
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Color
Silver
CYCLE/OPTION
Delay Start
Yes
Extra Dry
Yes
ENERGY
Noise Level (dBA)
44
KEY FEATURE
SenseClean Wash System
Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Refresh, Eco, Turbo, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express, Download Cycle
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
600 x 850 x 600
What people are saying
Buy Directly
DFB424FP
LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher in Silver Color