LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher in Silver Color

LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher in Silver Color

DFB424FP

LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher in Silver Color

LG Dishwasher

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

LG TrueSteam Dishwasher

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots

TrueSteam® made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every dish inside the tub resulting in sparkling clean dishes. Pure water particles of steam also help reduce water spots.

Effective Soaking

High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.

Less Water Spots

TrueSteam® leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots.
LG QuadWash Dishwasher

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.

Four Washing Arms

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Multi-Directional Rotation

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.
LG EasyRack Plus Dishwasher

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Foldable Tines

Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items on any rack.

Smooth Operation

Even your heavy dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Rail.
LG 14 place settings Dishwasher

14 place settings

The LG Dishwasher with the 14 place setting feature lets you clean various kinds of utensils at one go. Now host get togethers with as many people at one go saving time and water at the same time.
LG Inverter Drice Drive Dishwasher

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
10 Year Warranty :- 2 Years Parts & Labour + 8 Years on motor (parts only).

Energy Efficient

Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

Long-Lasting Durability

Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.
LG Greater Convenience

Greater Convenience & Performance

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Turbo Cycle

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean lightly soiled dishes in just an hour.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

Half Load

Select to wash the upper or lower rack depending on your load.

Download Cycles

With the LG ThinQ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs—such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

Personalized Settings

Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it's time to run the cleaning cycle.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.
LG Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen Dishwasher

Upgrade the Look  of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

Elegant Interior Design

Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

Range catalogue-Dishwashers

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

DFB424FP
CAPACITY
14 Place Settings
DIMENSIONS (WxDxH)
600 x 600 x 850
TECHNOLOGY
Inverter Direct Drive
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
2021

GENERAL

  • Color

    Silver

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

ENERGY

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    44

KEY FEATURE

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Refresh, Eco, Turbo, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express, Download Cycle

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

    600 x 850 x 600

DFB424FP

LG 14 Place Settings Wi-Fi Dishwasher in Silver Color