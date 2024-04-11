Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
± 0.5℃ = PRESERVING X FRESHNESS

 

Keep food fresh longer

LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor keeps your food fresh longer by maintaining temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃. This allows you to cook with fresh ingredients every day for your family.

*Based on UL test using LG internal test methods comparing temperature fluctuation in time between LGE B606S and LGE B607S.

Clean Clothes With Less Energy1

67wh = WASHING X SAVING²

Clean clothes with less energy

LG Smart Inverter does your laundry with just 67wh electricity, allowing you to provide clean clothes to your family while lowering your electricity bill.

*VDE tested in Apr. 2017 with LG T2515VSAL and LG WF-T1480TD, using normal program with 7.5kg load.
**For 4 minute blow drying : 1000wh hair dryer and operate for about 4minutes using 67wh.
***For ironing half a shirt : 1200wh iron can operate for about 3minutes using 67wh."

50％ = COOLING X EFFICIENCY

Stay cool more efficiently

LG DUAL Inverter Compressor reduces energy use up to 50％. Now your family can enjoy a cool breeze whenever they want while using less electricity.

*Verified by TUV Rhineland using LG internal test methods comparing efficiency between US-W242Kxy0 and TS-H2465DAO.
**Specifications may vary for each model. Depending on the experimental conditions."

3℃ = COOKING X TASTE

Cook evenly inside and out

LG's Smart Inverter technology heats your food with precise temperature control within 3℃, evenly cooking it inside and out. Now your family can enjoy a fine dining experience every day.

*Intertek tested with LG middle size solo MS32XX (NeoChef™) with 200ml milk load.