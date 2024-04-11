We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
67wh = WASHING X SAVING²
Clean clothes with less energy
LG Smart Inverter does your laundry with just 67wh electricity, allowing you to provide clean clothes to your family while lowering your electricity bill.