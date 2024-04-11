We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9Kg Dryer, Dual Heat Pump™, Black Steel
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Energy Saving : 23%, Time Saving : 16%
Tested by Intertek in December, 2019, on 9kg cotton cycle, comparison between time mode and energy mode for representative model RC90V9AV2W
The result may vary depending, among others, on external environment conditions.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAf (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 690
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black Steel
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass+Chrome
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
9.0
FEATURES
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes (Dual Filter)
-
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump
-
Inverter Motor
Inverter Motor
-
Inverter DirectDrive
TwinRotary Inverter Compressor
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
-
Cool Air
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Speed 30
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Towels
Yes
-
Warm Air
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Dry Level
Iron, Cupboard, Extra
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
