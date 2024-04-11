Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9Kg Dryer, Dual Heat Pump™, Black Steel

LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Front View
Dual Inverter Heat Pump


Dual Inverter Heat Pump

LG-patented technology provides Gentle Care with Low-Temperature Drying. Drying clothes at low temperatures, smoothens creases and reduces shrinkage.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

EcoHybrid


EcoHybrid

The power of choice is in your hands with EcoHybrid.
Effortlessly save energy or time as you prefer, without
compromising on performance.

Energy Saving : 23%, Time Saving : 16%
Tested by Intertek in December, 2019, on 9kg cotton cycle, comparison between time mode and energy mode for representative model RC90V9AV2W
The result may vary depending, among others, on external environment conditions.

Allergy Care


Allergy Care

Reduce major household dust mites & bacteria with Allergy
Care. LG Dryer with Allergy Care has been tested with BAF
standards and has been proven to reduce house dust mites
& bacteria from laundry.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAf (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Smart Pairing

Smart Pairing

Automatically sets the dryer cycle based on the last wash cycle completed by the connected compatible washer.*

*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

The dryer performs an automatic condenser clean function during the drying process to help maintain overall dryer performance.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

10 Year Parts Warranty1

10 Year Parts Warranty

While some manufacturers offer a warranty on the compressor only, LG offers a 10 Year Parts Warranty on both the motor and the compressor for peace of mind.*

*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Gentle Care

Gentle Care

By selecting a low heat setting on the dryer the likelihood of fabric shrinkage and creasing can be reduced.
LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Double Layer Air Filter

Double Layer Air Filter

The dryer air filter has two separate sections to help capture lint from drying clothes.
Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry1

Prevent Over Drying with Sensor Dry

Sensors on the LG dryer monitor the heat exchange, moisture and air temperature for optimal drying results. The sensors automatically control the drying time and temperature based on the selected program and help prevent over drying.
LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer Reversible Door

Reversible Door

The dryer door hinge can be relocated on either side of the opening to get the optimal fit for your laundry.
LG DHV09SWB Heat Pump Dryer No External Venting Required

No External Venting Required

LG Condenser Dryers remove the need to fit external venting kits in your laundry making installation easier.

ThinQ®

ThinQ® technology puts this dryer in a class of its own. Intelligent features let you remotely start or monitor your dryer. You can also track energy consumption, diagnose and troubleshoot issues and download additional drying cycles.*

*Compatible smartphone required with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS9 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Mobile 3G/4G or Wi-Fi connection, LG ThinQ® app and compatible washer required.

Range Catalogue-Dryer

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Key Specs

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Steel

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass+Chrome

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9.0

FEATURES

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes (Dual Filter)

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump

  • Inverter Motor

    Inverter Motor

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    TwinRotary Inverter Compressor

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Cool Air

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Speed 30

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    Iron, Cupboard, Extra

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

