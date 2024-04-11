We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7Kg Front Load Washing Machine, Inverter Direct Drive, White
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
7.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Quick 30
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 440
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
