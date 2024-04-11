Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Middle Black

LG FHD1057STB intelligent care

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

LG FHV1207Z4M AI DD

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

LG FHV1207Z4M VIBRATION, LESS NOISE

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG FHV1207Z4M Optimal Wash

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in
multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
LG FHV1207Z4M Virus Removal

99.9%* Allergen free with Steam™

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG FHV1207Z4M ThinQ

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

DIMENSIONS

FHV1207Z4M-Techspec-M-v
CAPACITY
7.0
DIMENSIONS (WxDxH)
600 x 455 x 850
TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Steam™

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 455

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    7.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 455

  • Weight (kg)

    63kg

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

