Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
6Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Dark Gray

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

6Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Dark Gray

P6001RGZ

6Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Dark Gray

LG P6001RG 6kg Roller Jet Pulsator



Roller Jet Pulsator

The powerful central pulsator, accompanied by smaller pulsators, creates a dynamics motion that generates sufficient friction for effective dirt and mite removal, guaranteeing cleaner clothes with every wash.

Rat Away Technology




Rat Away Technology

Your LG washing machine stays protected from rats, thanks to a 3mm thick plastic cover with rat repellent chemical.

3 Wash Programs

The machine has 3 different wash programs ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type.

Lint Collector

The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance.

Collar Scrubber

Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts.

Range Catalogue-Semi Automatic Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6kg
DIMENSIONS (WxDxH)
720 x 445 x 900
TECHNOLOGY
Roller Jet Pulsator
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
2021

Key Specs

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    720 x 900 x 445

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    720 x 900 x 445

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Dark Gray

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    3.5

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    6.0

FEATURES

  • Collar Scrubber

    Yes

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

What people are saying

Buy Directly

P6001RGZ

6Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Dark Gray