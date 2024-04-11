We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.5Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Purple
Wind Jet Dry
Circulation of air through air vents dries clothes.
Soak
3 Wash Program
The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type.
Lint Collector
The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance.
Collar Scrubber
Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
810 x 980 x 480
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
810 x 980 x 480
-
Weight (kg)
26
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Main Color
Purple
CAPACITY
-
Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
5.5
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
7.5
FEATURES
-
360˚ Wheel
No
-
Anti Vibration Rubber
No
-
Buzzer
Yes
-
Collar Scrubber
Yes
-
Rat Away feature
Yes
-
Roller Jet Pulsator
Yes
-
Rust Free Plastic Base
Yes
-
Water Fall
No
-
Spin Window
Yes
-
Unidirectional Wheel
Yes (4EA)
-
Wash Window
Yes
-
Wind Jet Dry
Yes
-
Auto Restart
NO
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
No
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating
5-Star
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Strong
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drain Selector
Yes
-
Soak Timer (min)
20
-
Spin Timer (min)
5
-
Wash Timer (min)
15
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
