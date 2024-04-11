We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Rat Away, Burgundy
Wind Jet Dry
Auto Restart
Auto Restart allows the program to restart all by itself in case of power failure. It resumes from stage where it stopped, however, the wash cycle time may vary.
Soak
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
3 Wash Program
Lint Collector
Collar Scrubber
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*on select models only.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
810 x 980 x 480
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
810 x 980 x 480
-
Weight (kg)
27
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Main Color
Burgundy
CAPACITY
-
Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
6.0
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
FEATURES
-
360˚ Wheel
No
-
Anti Vibration Rubber
No
-
Buzzer
Yes
-
Collar Scrubber
Yes
-
Rat Away feature
Yes
-
Roller Jet Pulsator
Yes
-
Rust Free Plastic Base
Yes
-
Water Fall
Yes
-
Spin Window
No
-
Unidirectional Wheel
Yes (4EA)
-
Wash Window
No
-
Wind Jet Dry
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
No
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating
5-Star
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Strong
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drain Selector
Yes
-
Soak Timer (min)
25
-
Spin Timer (min)
5
-
Wash Timer (min)
15
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
P8030SRAZ
8Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator, Rat Away, Burgundy