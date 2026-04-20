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12 KG Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator+, Wind Jet Dry+ , Dual Spin Shower, Onyx Black, 5 Star

12 KG Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator+, Wind Jet Dry+ , Dual Spin Shower, Onyx Black, 5 Star

PX120A9SO4Z
Front view of 12 KG Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator+, Wind Jet Dry+ , Dual Spin Shower, Onyx Black, 5 Star PX120A9SO4Z
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front view with door open
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Front view of 12 KG Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator+, Wind Jet Dry+ , Dual Spin Shower, Onyx Black, 5 Star PX120A9SO4Z
bee sticker
front view with door open
left view
left view
right view
right view
top view
top view
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detail
detail
detail
side view
side view

Key Features

  • Roller Jet Pulsator+ - Powerful motion for effective cleaning
  • Wind Jet Dry+ - Faster drying with reduced moisture
  • Dual Spin Shower - Better water flow for deeper cleaning
  • Soft Closing Door - Smooth and gentle closing
  • Tempered Glass Door - Strong and durable glass finish
  • 4 Wheels - Easy movement and portability
More
Designed to Complement

Designed to Complement

Designed to
Complement

A sleek and modern look that blends seamlessly

into every home space.

3+1 Wash Programs Add Delight to Your Laundry Time

3+1 Wash Programs Add Delight to Your Laundry Time

3+1 Wash Programs

Add Delight to Your Laundry Time

Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator

Roller Jet Pulsator+

The powerful central pulsator, accompanied by smaller pulsators,

creates a dynamics motion that generates sufficient friction

for effective dirt and mite removal, guaranteeing cleaner

clothes with every wash.

Wind Jet Dry Technology

Wind Jet Dry Technology

Wind Jet Dry+
Technology

With high speed spinning swiftly eliminate moisture from your

clothes, ensuring rapid and efficient drying for your laundry.

Dual Spin Shower

Dual Spin Shower

Dual Spin Shower

Engineered for uniform water distribution,

ensuring every garment gets an even and thorough wash

Move with Ease

Move with Ease

Move with Ease

Smooth rolling wheels for effortless movement and

convenient positioning anytime.

Built to Stay Strong

Built to Stay Strong

Built to Stay Strong

Durable tempered glass door designed to handle everyday use

with lasting strength and clarity.

Closes Gently, Lasts Longer

Closes Gently, Lasts Longer

Closes Gently,
Lasts Longer

Soft closing mechanism prevents sudden shuts,

ensuring safety and durability over time.

Rat Away Technology

Rat Away Technology

Rat Away
Technology

Your LG washing machine stays protected from rats, thanks

to a 3mm thick plastic cover with rat repellent chemical.

Range Catalogue-Semi Automatic Washing Machines

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FAQ's

Q.

What is the dimension of PX120A9SO4Z LG washing machine model?

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of PX120A9SO4Z is 904 x 1020 x 548. 

Q.

What is the capacity of PX120A9SO4Z LG washing machine model?

A.

The capacity of PX120A9SO4Z is 12.0 kg.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    904 x 1020 x 548

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Onyx Black

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    8.0

FEATURES

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    Yes

  • Collar Scrubber

    No

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    Yes

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    Yes (4EA)

  • Wash Window

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Yes

  • 360˚ Wheel

    No

  • Anti Vibration Rubber

    No

ENERGY

  • Energy Star Rating

    5 Star

  • Energy Rating (Wash)

    5 Star

PROGRAMS

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Gentle

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    25

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    904 x 1020 x 548

  • Weight (kg)

    32.5

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

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