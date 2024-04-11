8.5Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Auto Tub Clean, Middle Free Silver

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front View

LG-AUTO-TUB_Catagory

LG Jet Spray+

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG T80SPSF1Z Better Washing with LG Smart Motion

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
LG T80SPSF1Z Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

Fuzzy

Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load

Quick Wash

For lightly soiled clothes under 2Kg

Air Dry

To keep inner tub from getting moldy and to reduce drying time by minimizing moisture of laundry

Tub Clean

To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub

Smart Cleaning

If you want 99.9% detergent free clothes even when you put more detergent

Wool

For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens

Jeans

Use when washing jeans of different sizes

Delay

You can delay your washing with this program upto 3~18 hours

Child Lock

If you want to lock all the keys to prevent settings from being changed by a child

LG T80SPSF1Z 8.0 kg Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Soft Closing & Wide Diamond Glass Door

Punch+ 3

Punch+ 3 creates water streams in vertical direction which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

Auto Pre Wash

LG’s Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free.


*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Auto Restart

Auto Restart allows the program to restart all by itself in case of power failure. It resumes from stage where it stopped, however, the wash cycle time may vary.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall mixes detergent with water effectively and minimizes detergent residue.

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 925 x 560

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1225

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 925 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    32.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Free Silver

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Rinse

    4 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • Spin

    3 Levels

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Water Plus

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084192769

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

