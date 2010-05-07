Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10.5/7Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM

FHD1057STB

LG FHD1057STB bigger capacity
Bigger Capacity

King Size Capacity, Wash All in One Go

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

LG FHD1057STB incredibly fast

LG FHD1057STB incredibly fast-1

LG FHD1057STB intelligent care
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

LG FHD1057STB intelligent care

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric,

and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

LG FHD1057STB less vibration

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG FHD1057STB optimal wash

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in
multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
LG FHD1057STB turbowash 360
TurboWash 360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash 360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment.

LG FHD1057STB steam plus
Steam+

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam  technology eliminates 99.9%* of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
LG FHD1057STB steam plus

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

LG FHD1057STB washer dryer in one
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

LG FHD1057STB energy efficient

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

LG FHD1057STB steam plus

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
LG FHD1057STB steam plus

99.9%* Allergen Removal

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG FHD1057STB ThinQ

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

FHD1057STB
CAPACITY
10.5/7.0
DIMENSIONS (WxDxH)
600 X 560 X 850
TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Steam+

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black VCM

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    7.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Dual Dry

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

PROGRAMS

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    NANJING LG PANDA APPLIANCESCO., LTD, 28,Yongfeng Road,Nanjing,Jiangsu Province,China

What people are saying

FHD1057STB

10.5/7Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM