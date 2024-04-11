We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21/12Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, Inverter Direct Drive™, Black VCM
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700 x 990 x 770
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black VCM
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
12.0
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Dual Dry
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
TurboWash
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
Vietnam
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS, Lot CN2, Trang Due Industrial Park, Le Loi Commune, An Duong District, Hai Phong City, Vietnam
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
FHD2112STB
21/12Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, Inverter Direct Drive™, Black VCM