21/12Kg Front Load Washer-Dryer, Inverter Direct Drive™, Black VCM

FHD2112STB

LG FHD2112STB Washer Dryer Front View
LG FHD2112STB Washer Dryer Bigger Capacity
Bigger Capacity

King Size Capacity, Wash All in One Go

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

LG FHD2112STB Washing Machine direct drive motor

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG FHD2112STB Washer Dryer AI DD

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics
with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in
multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
LG FHD2112STB Washer Dryer Turbowash
TurboWash™

Less Time, More Life

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 59 minutes. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!

LG FHD1057STB steam plus
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9%* of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
LG FHD2112STB steam plus

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG FHD2112STB Washer Dryer All in One
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.

LG FHD2112STB steam plus

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
LG FHD2112STB steam plus

99.9%* Allergen Removal

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG FHD2112STB Washer Dryer Compatibility
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
21.0/12.0
DIMENSIONS (WxDxH)
700 x 770 x 990
TECHNOLOGY
INVERTER DD
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Steam™

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 990 x 770

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black VCM

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    12.0

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    21.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Dual Dry

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • TurboWash

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Color Care

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • TurboWash 59

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    Vietnam

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS, Lot CN2, Trang Due Industrial Park, Le Loi Commune, An Duong District, Hai Phong City, Vietnam

