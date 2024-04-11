*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.