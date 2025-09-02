We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Semi Automatic Washer 1 time cleaning service
Ensure Fabric Condition
Spotless Laundry - Clothes come out truly clean after every wash cycle.
Say Goodbye to Odour
Remove scale to prevent stinking smells and maintain hygiene.
Improve Wash Quality
No dirt, lint, or dust on your clothes after washing.
How Our Certified Engineers Ensure Complete Care?
Run Test & Check for Issues
Start machine in Test/QC Mode, check for unusual sounds or damage; confirm with customer.
Open & Clean the Pulsator
Disassemble pulsator, clean leftover dirt, and reassemble it.
Clean Lint Filter
Remove and wash the lint filter with clean water.
Clean Tub & Drum
An expert engineer will clean the tub & drum thoroughly with precision.
See the Bright Care Difference
Before and After
All Spec
APPLICABLE MODELS
Applicable Model
Semi Auto, All models
GENERAL
Type
Semi Automatic Washer
What people are saying
PICKS FOR YOU:
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.