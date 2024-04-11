We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K Cinema HDR
Any HDR Contents
Immersive Like No Other
Serving More HDR Formats
Delivering the Filmmaker’s Vision
Enjoy a truly cinematic experience at home with HDR10 Pro,
HLG Pro as well as Advanced HDR by Technicolor.
Now Better Than Ever
With LG’s proprietary algorithm, generic HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro contents are rendered.
By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis,
all types of content are displayed with striking brightness.
*HDR10 Pro and HLG Pro is LG’s own proprietary HDR solution which process HDR signal
dynamically frame by frame using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
Technicolor at Home
Bring Hollywood Expert’s Taste
LG NanoCell TV makes the image look as close as possible to how it appeared in the Technicolor mastering
suites.
It provides an extremely accurate picture with both SDR and HDR contents.
The secret is that LG NanoCell TVs are being used by Technicolor as consumer reference displays
in the production of at home versions of major Hollywood movies and television shows.
HDMI 2.1*,
A New Standard of Interface
HDMI 2.1 brings eye-opening graphic performance and unmatched reality to LG NanoCell TV.
Transform your home entertainment experience with seamless content streaming
and faster gaming in the highest resolutions possible.
up to 120fps at 4K resolution, as well as VRR, ALLM, and eARC.
HDMI 2.1 provides a more immersive
entertainment experience by transferring high quality video and audio without restraints.
*HFR (High Frame Rates), VRR (Variable Refresh Rates), ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode), eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
*Gbps (gigabits per second), fps (frame per second)
*HDMI 2.1 cable can carry resolutions up to 10K, frame rates up to 120fps.
*Only applied to above SM90.
Immersive Visuals and Audio
for Gaming
4K HDR gaming delivers more vibrant colors,
even from a Wide Viewing Angle.
The realistic motion visuals are coupled with
Dolby Atmos Sound,
which envelops you
in rich and dramatic sound for a complete
gaming experience.
Fast Response, Fluid Motion
Upgrade your gameplay with the latest features.
Low input lag allows
real-time response to
fast-paced action. VRR and ALLM supported on
HDMI 2.1 deliver the best graphics with
no stuttering at the fastest speeds.
Input Lag
2.1
*The input lag data is based on internal testing standards and is subject to change according to the measurement environment or specific device conditions.
*VRR support varies by inches.
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG Model and the image are simulated.
*Images/features of product may vary by region, country or model.