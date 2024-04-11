We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reveal Pure Colors
with NanoCell Technology
LG NanoCell TV reproduces pure color by
applying about 1nm nanoparticles
that filter dull color to enhance the color purity.
It delivers a stunning visual experience.
How to Create Pure Colors
Nanoparticles work as color purifiers that make colors more vivid and accurate.
Conventional
RGB wavelength
with impure colors
LG NanoCell TV
Pure RGB wavelength
with impure colors removed
Pure RGB Colors
by Nanoparticles
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
Pure Red
@Red Desert, Morocco
Pure Blue
@Whitehaven, Australia
Pure Green
@Kauai, Hawaii
