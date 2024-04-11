We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dolby Vision™ & Atmos®
Live in a Home Theater
Cinematic
Experience at Home
Dolby Vision™ & Atmos® is world’s renowned HDR and sound solution.
It delivers cinematic experience the creator intended by optimizing the picture and sound.
*Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
*Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories.
LG NanoCell TV
Go Inside the Hollywood Stories
The most popular and advanced HDR solution, Dolby Vision, is also supported.
This delivers the cinematic experience the filmmaker intended by optimizing the picture frame-by-frame.
*Dolby Vision Content has dynamic metadata that is produced during content creation; the dynamic
properties of each scene are captured.
*Dynamic metadata is used to optimize the picture brightness curve on a frame-by-frame basis.
Dolby Atmos®
with 360° Surround Sound
Dolby Atmos on LG NanoCell TV realistically captures the movement of every object and performs 360º surround sound.
Watch Marvelous Titles in
Dolby Vision™ & Atmos®
With the support of both Dolby Vision and Atmos,
LG NanoCell TV is the first TV of its kind.
Enjoy a wide variety of content supported by
Dolby in your home.