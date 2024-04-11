Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4K Cinema HDR. Any HDR Contents. Immersive Like No Other.
Dolby Vision & Atmos®

Live in a Home Theater

Cinematic
Experience at Home

Dolby Vision™ & Atmos® is world’s renowned HDR and sound solution.
It delivers cinematic experience the creator intended by optimizing the picture and sound.

play button
*Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

*Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Vision™ on
LG NanoCell TV
Go Inside the Hollywood Stories

The most popular and advanced HDR solution, Dolby Vision, is also supported.
This delivers the cinematic experience the filmmaker intended by optimizing the picture frame-by-frame.

Dolby Vision
Standard
*Dolby Vision Content has dynamic metadata that is produced during content creation; the dynamic properties of each scene are captured.
*Dynamic metadata is used to optimize the picture brightness curve on a frame-by-frame basis.

Dolby Atmos®
with 360° Surround Sound

Dolby Atmos on LG NanoCell TV realistically captures the movement of every object and performs 360º surround sound.

play button
Watch Marvelous Titles in
Dolby Vision & Atmos®

With the support of both Dolby Vision and Atmos,
LG NanoCell TV is the first TV of its kind.
Enjoy a wide variety of content supported by
Dolby in your home.

