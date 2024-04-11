The 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor now analyzes millions of contents with its deep-learning AI algorithm and heightens picture and sound quality. Take in breathtaking image details and custom sound and be immersed in marvelous reality.

LG NanoCell TV. Compelling as Ever

The Ultimate Picture Quality Now with New Intelligence

LG's AI algorithm was designed after having used millions of data set from real content gathered from all over the world. Thanks to such big data, the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor recognizes and infer the original image quality and therefore enhance pictures to best match that image.

With support of a light sensor that detects the ambient light in your room, the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor automatically optimizes the brightness of the image. Regardless of the surroundings, view every image with uniform brightness and sharp picture quality.

AI Brightness Optimizing Brightness to The Best Level

Tailored Sound Powered by New Intelligence

With the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor, sound effects from movies precisely flow all around you, and the news anchor's voice becomes clearer. By recognizing the audio genre and identifying audio sources, the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor provides optimum sound. It even up-mixes 2.0ch sound to virtual 5.1 surround sound.

AI Sound Fine-Tuning & Up Mixing to 5.1Ch

Through spatial recognition technology, the LG NanoCell TV understands the space and grasps your location to deliver every nuance of sound. Be mesmerized by the sound balanced to fit your space.

AI Acoustic Tuning Sound Redesigned to Fit Your Space

*The products represented in the content feature the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV and the LG OLED TV.

*Images/features of product may vary by region, country or model.

*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions. (e.g : One Touch Sound Tuning)