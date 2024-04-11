Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
α7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor AI Picture AI Sound
α7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor AI Picture AI Sound

α7 Gen2
Intelligent Processor

AI Picture AI Sound

DISCOVER MORE
DISCOVER MORE
DISCOVER MORE

LG NanoCell TV.
Compelling as Ever

with AI-Powered
α7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor

The 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor
now analyzes millions of contents
with its deep-learning AI algorithm and heightens picture and sound quality.


Take in breathtaking image details and custom sound and be immersed in marvelous reality.

play button
LG NanoCell TV. Compelling as Ever
AI Picture OLED's Picture Quality. At the Forefront with New Intelligence. AI Picture OLED's Picture Quality. At the Forefront with New Intelligence.
AI Picture
The Ultimate Picture Quality
Now with New Intelligence

AI Picture
Delivering Image as Originally Intended

LG's AI algorithm was designed after having used millions of data set from real content gathered from all
over the world.

Thanks to such big data, the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor recognizes and infer the original image quality and therefore enhance pictures to best match that image.

AI Picture. Remastering Image Quality as Originally Intended

AI Brightness
Optimizing Brightness
to The Best Level

With support of a light sensor that detects the ambient light in your room, the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor
automatically optimizes the brightness of the image.

Regardless of the surroundings, view every image with
uniform brightness and sharp picture quality.

AI Sound Tailored Sound Powered by New Intelligence AI Sound Tailored Sound Powered by New Intelligence
AI Sound
Tailored Sound
Powered by New Intelligence

AI Sound
Fine-Tuning & Up Mixing to 5.1Ch

With the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor, sound effects from movies precisely flow all around you, and the news anchor's voice becomes clearer.

By recognizing the audio genre and identifying audio sources, the 2nd generation α7 Intelligent Processor provides optimum sound. It even up-mixes 2.0ch sound to virtual 5.1 surround sound.

AI Picture. Remastering Image Quality as Originally Intended

AI Acoustic Tuning
Sound Redesigned to Fit Your Space

Through spatial recognition technology,
the LG NanoCell TV understands
the space and
grasps your location to deliver every nuance
of sound.
Be mesmerized by the sound
balanced to fit your space.

*The products represented in the content feature the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV and the LG OLED TV.

*Images/features of product may vary by region, country or model.

*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions. (e.g : One Touch Sound Tuning)

Discover LG NanoCell TV Lineup
Learn More
