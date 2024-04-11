We make power portable.

We were optimistic. We believed we could create a laptop weighing less than 1kg without sacrificing performance, and that's why we named it 'LG gram'.

But it wasn’t easy. We had to rethink everything the industry knew about laptop design—literally from the ground up.”Why is this stuck here? What happens if you take it out? Will removing it affect performance? How much can I lose? Can we subtract more from here?” We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy, we custom-built every component to reduce weight, and we even designed every screw from scratch. Even shaving off .1g was cause for celebration.