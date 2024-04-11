We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The impossibly-thin & light, high-performance laptop that’s built to do anything and go anywhere.
When choosing a new laptop, consumers have always been forced to make a tough choice between performance and portability. But LG knows inspiration can strike anywhere so that inspired us to create our ultra-light, ultra-powerful LG gram laptop that effortlessly goes anywhere life takes you.
We were optimistic. We believed we could create a laptop weighing less than 1kg without sacrificing performance, and that's why we named it 'LG gram'.
But it wasn’t easy. We had to rethink everything the industry knew about laptop design—literally from the ground up.”Why is this stuck here? What happens if you take it out? Will removing it affect performance? How much can I lose? Can we subtract more from here?” We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy, we custom-built every component to reduce weight, and we even designed every screw from scratch. Even shaving off .1g was cause for celebration.
*The weight differs for each product model. (gram superslim 990g(2.18lbs) - gram Pro 1.37kg(3.02lbs)).
*The products sold may differ by country.
*Featured LG product in film: LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90RT)
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.
Unlike other manufacturers, we refused to sacrifice performance while drastically reducing weight. That’s why we’re proud the LG gram still packs the high-performance punch you demand and the feather-light freedom you need so you can keep doing your own thing, wherever you are.
Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
*Five-time Guinness certification (2016 / 2017 / 2019 / 2021 / 2024)
