Buying a home appliance is a significant investment. Every individual desires their home appliance to last long and work in good condition. Hence, selecting the right home appliance for your home is crucial.

But does the same water purifier work for houses based in different localities?, having different sources of water supply? What water purifier to buy if you have a new-born in your house, given that they are vulnerable to waterborne diseases?

Individuals usually do not find answers to these and related problems. As a result, they either do not buy a water purifier or end up buying the wrong one. Taking note of this problem, we bring you this detailed blog that helps you make the right decision when buying a water purifier.



Table of Contents

• Checklist before buying a water purifier

• LG Water Purifiers: An Introduction

• Features of LG Water Purifiers

• Importance of Testing the water

• Best LG Water Purifier Models



Checklist before buying a water purifier

Making a personal checklist before buying any home appliance is the best way to find your ideal match. It helps you achieve clarity and make an informed purchase. When picking a water purifier for your family, consider these factors:

• Check your water supply source: City water usually requires chlorine and sediment removal. Choose purifiers with activated carbon filters or UV lamps to tackle the common contaminants, typically present in the city water. Water bodies can have higher mineral content, iron deposits, or even bacteria.

Select purifiers with reverse osmosis membranes or specialised filters to address these specific concerns. Regularly testing your well water is crucial to monitor changes in contamination levels and adjust your filtration needs accordingly.

• Size of your family: Bigger families (4+ members) typically have higher water needs than smaller ones. To keep up with daily consumption, choose a purifier with a suitable capacity. Factor in periods of high activity, like large gatherings, to ensure you have enough water readily available.

If you plan to expand your family soon, consider a slightly larger capacity to accommodate future requirements. Check if the purifier offers filter upgrades or additional units to adjust capacity as your family grows.

• Recent newborn in the family: Newborns in the family have weaker immune systems, making their safety a top priority. Choose water purifiers with advanced technology like multi-stage RO membranes or UV irradiation to remove even microscopic contaminants and bacteria.

Some RO systems remove essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Consider mineral-enhancing filters or post-filtration stages to ensure balanced water for overall health. Easy-to-access dispensing taps or filtered water bottles can be convenient for preparing formula or baby food.

• Filters offered by a water purifier: Choose a purifier with a combination of filters that effectively address your water's unique challenges. Pre-filters capture larger particles, while RO membranes or UV lamps target finer contaminants.

Consider purifiers with multiple filter stages for comprehensive protection against a wider range of impurities. LG offers water purifiers that combine UV + RO + Mineral Booster (MB). Water Purifiers by LG are a complete purification solution including mineral infusion, UV, and RO technology.

• Water Purifier Installation Space: Smaller kitchens benefit from countertop models that utilise available space efficiently. Choose compact designs with easy access to filters and dispensers. Opt for under-counter purifiers if you have dedicated space and want a sleek, integrated look.

Ensure proper plumbing access and ventilation for smooth installation. Wall-mounted options can save valuable countertop space in small kitchens. Consider the weight and support capacity of your walls before selecting this option.

• Maintenance & Cost: Choose purifiers with easily accessible and affordable replacement filters. Look for long-lasting options to minimise replacements and costs. Consider electricity consumption, especially for RO systems. Opt for models with energy-saving features or automatic shut-off mechanisms. Research the availability and cost of after-sales service for your chosen model. Regular maintenance ensures optimal performance and longevity.

LG Water Purifiers: An Overview

LG water purifiers stand guard over your health with their innovative features. Forget plastic tanks and bacterial worries - their Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank keeps your water fresh and hygienic.

LG's dedication extends beyond the surface. Their True 5-Stage RO Filtration system meticulously tackles a wide range of impurities. Picture microscopic contaminants neutralized by a powerful UV lamp, followed by a rigorous polishing from the UF filter. This multi-stage process ensures your water is crystal clear and safe to drink.

Smart displays and filter change indicators make using LG purifiers a breeze. Plus, with sleek designs and a variety of models, you will find the perfect fit for your home.



Hygiene, filtration, and convenience, you get all in one with LG water purifiers.









Know more about the Features of LG Water Purifier

Bringing a home appliance is not an easy decision. One must be fully aware of its benefits and features before installing it. Here are the features of LG Water Purifiers, comprehensively explained:

Airtight Stainless Steel Tank with Dual Protection

The Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Water Tank keeps the water fresh and reduces bacteria and algae growth. The Dual Protection Seal guarantees that the water is still safe to drink, and makes it better at hygiene compared to a typical plastic tank.

• Digital Sterilizing Care

LG's advanced digital sterilising system hygienically sterilises the water channel, faucet, and tank using a unique sterilising kit free of dangerous chemicals. The water purifier stays safe and secure with this process because there is no need for physical handling. The sterilisation process happens digitally.

• Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster integrates essential minerals into the water, such as calcium and magnesium, making it health and taste-appropriate. Magnesium and calcium are infused with water to keep your heart and mood healthy and cheerful. Additionally, the water helps in eliminating damaging toxins, enabling a healthy well-being.

• 2-in-1 Water Solution

The LG water purifier boasts a 2-in-1 water solution feature that makes washing fruits and vegetables easy with a secondary valve for ultra-clean, UF-filtered water. This feature promotes responsible living and water conservation.

• Improved Water Savings

LG water purifiers recover over 60*% more water when compared to traditional water purifiers. It is possible with the innovative RO Recovery Plus Filter.

*Recovery around 60% at 25 degree C. Water Temperature, at input pressure > 1.5 Kgf/cm2, Input TDS < 750 ppm.

• Multi-Stage Filtration Process

The sophisticated multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system from LG provides clean drinking water using a multi-stage filtration process that filters out impurities as small as 0.0001 microns. Additionally, RO filtration removes heavy metals, germs, and viruses to produce extraordinarily pure drinking water.

• Complimentary True Maintenance Package

Users get a Complimentary True Maintenance Package with all models of LG water purifiers. It is priced reasonably, and users can get services from LG's genuine service engineers.

Importance of Testing the water

Testing your drinking water quality is not just advisable, it's essential. Contaminants can seep into our water sources from various sources, and their presence can pose serious health risks, ranging from stomach upset to more chronic illnesses. Regular testing empowers you to make informed decisions about water consumption and safeguard your family's health.

But why is it essential to test beyond trusting municipal reports or visual clarity?

Municipal water treatment facilities work diligently to maintain quality, but local infrastructure or plumbing issues can compromise your specific supply. Some contaminants, like heavy metals or nitrate, may not be immediately visible or affect taste. Routine testing helps uncover hidden threats before they cause harm

So, how do you check your water quality?

• Home Testing Kits: These readily available kits often test for specific contaminants like chlorine, hardness, or bacteria. While convenient and affordable, they may not offer comprehensive analysis.

• Using a TDS metre: Getting a TDS metre is a convenient and reasonably priced digital tool to check the overall water quality. TDS stands for total dissolved solids, which is any salt, metal, or mineral in the water.

Remember, healthy water is an investment in your well-being. By proactively testing and addressing any issues, you can confidently sip clean, safe water and enjoy lasting peace of mind.

Bonus Tip: If you have doubts about your water source or experience sudden changes in taste or odour, don't hesitate to book a call for your water purifier service. As mentioned in the features above, LG provides you with safe and thorough after-sales services. Early detection and action can prevent potential health problems.

By prioritising water quality testing, you take control of your health and ensure that every glass you drink is a step towards a healthier, happier you.

Best LG Water Purifier Models

1. WW130NP - 8L RO Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Red

Key Features:

• Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

• True RO Filtration

• Digital Sterilizing care

• Wall Mount

• Complementary True Maintenance Package

2. Ww145np w - 8L RO+UV Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Ivory

Key Features:

• True RO Filtration

• Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

• EverFresh UV Plus

• Digital Sterilizing care

• Complementary True Maintenance Package

3. Ww174npb - 8L RO+UV+MB Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Black

Key Features:

• Mineral Booster with calcium (Ca) and magnesium (Mg)

• Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

• EverFresh UV Plus

• Digital Sterilizing care

• Enhanced Water Recovery

4. Ww120nnc - 8L UF+UV+HMR Water Purifier with Steel Tank, Crimson Red

Key Features:

• Heavy Metal Removal Carbon Filter

• Virus Clean+* Filter (99.99% Pure Water)

• 8 Ltrs Stainless Steel Tank with In Tank UV Nano

• Zero Water Wastage

• Digital Sterilizing Care

5. Ww142npc - 8L RO+MB Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Tank, Crimson Red

Key Features:

• True RO Filtration

• Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank

• Digital Sterilizing care

• Mineral Booster

• Complementary True Maintenance Package

In Conclusion

Selecting the right water purifier for your home is a crucial decision that demands careful consideration of several factors. To make an informed choice, create a personal checklist based on key considerations such as family size, the presence of infants, water source characteristics, installation space, and maintenance costs. LG Water Purifiers offer a comprehensive solution with features like Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tanks, True 5-Stage RO Filtration, Mineral Booster, and a 2-in-1 water solution for responsible living.

Testing your water quality is paramount, as contaminants may not be immediately visible or affect taste. Municipal reports may not capture local infrastructure issues, making routine testing crucial for uncovering hidden threats. LG emphasises the importance of water testing and provides after-sales services for early detection and preventive action.

Remember, investing in the right water purifier is a good step to your family's health and well-being. By carefully considering these factors, you can choose a purifier that fits your specific needs, seamlessly integrates into your life, and provides clean, safe drinking water for years to come.



