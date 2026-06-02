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Key Takeaways
- Smart tonnage adjustment: LG's AI Convertible 6-in-1 effortlessly adjusts cooling from 40% to 124% capacity based on room occupancy, giving you gentle cooling when alone or powerful blast when the whole family's home.
- Real energy savings: Switching to 40% capacity mode during sleep or solo work hours can cut power consumption by up to 75% with Diet Mode+
- Efficiency at its Best: The feature is combined with other premium LG air conditioner features like Energy Manage+ and Diet Mode+.
What Is AI 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling?
Picture this. It's 7 AM, and you're alone in the bedroom getting ready.
Your AC is blasting at full 1.5 tons.
Now imagine the same AC sensing you are alone in the room and extreme cooling is not required. It comes down to 40% capacity automatically.
That's exactly what LG's AI Convertible 6-in-1 does.
How Do the Six Modes Work?
It is like gears on a bicycle. You don't use the same gear uphill and downhill, right?
Same logic here.
The Six Cooling Gears
Mode 1 (100%): Full Blast
- Family gathering with 8 people? Use this.
- Afternoon heat making your room unbearable? This helps.
- Maximum rated tonnage for maximum cooling.
Mode 2 (AI Mode): Let It Decide
- Don't want to think about which mode? Choose this.
- The AC learns your patterns over time.
- Automatically adjusts based on room conditions.
Mode 3 (80%): Strong Cooling
- 3-4 people in the room.
- Comfortable without going overboard.
- Balances performance and electricity bills.
Mode 4 (60%): Medium Cooling
- Just you and your partner watching TV.
- Evening hours when heat subsides a bit.
- Sweet spot between comfort and savings.
Mode 5 (40%): Gentle Cooling
- The best way to sleep comfortably without freezing.
- Solo work-from-home sessions.
- Can save up to 60% energy compared to full power.
Mode 6: Viraat Mode
- Boosts cooling up to 124*%.
- Quick relief when you walk in from scorching heat.
*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.
|Mode
|When to Use
|Who It's For
|100%
|Full house, peak heat
|Family time, guests
|AI
|Always
|Everyone who hates fiddling with settings
|80%
|Moderate crowd
|3-4 people
|60%
|Quiet evening
|2 people
|40%
|Sleeping, working solo
|Individual use
|Viraat
|Extreme heat
|For immediate cooling
What Makes Variable Tonnage Actually Work?
Here's the technical bit, but we'll keep it simple.
Regular ACs are like light switches. You can turn them on and off.
LG's Dual Inverter Compressor? It comes with a regulator.
Step 1: Senses current room temperature
Step 2: Checks your set temperature
Step 3: Adjusts compressor speed to bridge the gap Adjusts compressor speed to bridge the gap
Does LG AC Consume Less Electricity?
There is no fix answer to this. However, features like 6-in-1 convertible when along with the features below, help you save on the electricity bill.
Diet Mode+
- Optimizes energy consumption
Energy Manager+
- Tracks consumption through ThinQ app.
- Helps avoid bill shock at month-end.
ADC Safety Sensors
- Three sensors monitoring Ambient, Condenser, Discharge temperatures.
- Monitors the system
Why Does This Matter for Indian Homes?
Indian households are dynamic.
Morning: Parents rushing to work. Kids to school. AC needed in one room.
Afternoon: House empty or one person working from home.
Evening: Everyone back. Multiple rooms occupied.
Night: Bedrooms need gentle cooling.
Weekend: Guests over for lunch.
Traditional ACs treat all these situations the same.
6-in-1 Convertible Cooling adapts to each situation. Different cooling for different moments.
That's the difference between a tool and a smart appliance.
FAQs
A. Not at all. LG's Dual Inverter Compressor is designed for constant speed variation, that's literally its job. Switching between modes is completely fine.
A. It depends on your cooling preferences. For higher cooling, you will require higher capacity.
A. You can simply activate different modes through the dedicated button on your remote. For further assistance, check air conditioner model manual.