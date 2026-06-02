What Is AI 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling?

Picture this. It's 7 AM, and you're alone in the bedroom getting ready.

Your AC is blasting at full 1.5 tons.

Now imagine the same AC sensing you are alone in the room and extreme cooling is not required. It comes down to 40% capacity automatically.

That's exactly what LG's AI Convertible 6-in-1 does.