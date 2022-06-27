Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Check Out the Best OLED TVs and Enhance Your Watching Experience

Check Out the Best OLED TVs and Enhance Your Watching Experience

06/27/2022

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

    If watching your favourite movie or binging on the latest show is your idea of a perfect Sunday evening, you know how the right device can totally enhance your experience.  We want the best sound and visual quality to get the best experience. If you are someone who never settles for less, then you for sure would want to go for a TV that comes with amazing image quality and pixels, HDR contrast and excellent sound quality.

    Thanks to the latest technology, we now have the best OLED TVs in India that offer the best cinematic view and enhance your watching experience. So, if you are planning to buy the best OLED TV, we are here to back you up. In this article, we will look at the best OLED TVs that you can go for to turn those movie nights at home into a truly memorable experience.

     

    A. Sharp Picture

    1. Real-Life Hollywood Experience

    LG TVs, such as OLED 55 inches TV, and OLED TV 43 inches, come with high standard picture quality that the leading Hollywood directors acknowledge.

    2. Multi-Dimensional Sound

    Don’t we all want a theatre-like experience at home while we watch our favourite movies and shows? With LG 55-inch OLED tv and 4k Smart OLED tv, experience this along with multi-dimensional sound.

     

    B. Swift Response

    1. MS Response Time

    Unleash the gamer inside you and pave your path towards victory with LG OLED TVs' swift response. Moreover, they come with an extremely low input lag as well as a 1ms response time. This gives you an upper hand over your competitors and leads you to your victory.

    2. Advanced Features

     

    Did you know that LG TVs come with unique and advanced like?

             · Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz for enhancing your gaming experience
             · Highest resolution
             · Reduced motion blur
             · Fast motion transitions 

     

    C. Smooth Motion

    Are you a sports enthusiast who is particular about every small detail? If you are, then you are in for the right choice. LG OLED TVs come with a fast-moving display that reduces the motion blur and high pixel display of every movement!

     

    D. Self-Lit Pixels

     

     

    The pixels play an important role in showcasing the content. LG OLED TVs come with a unique self0lit feature that ensures that there are no light bleed and no halo. This will ensure that you get an enhanced image quality!

     

    E. Design that is Supreme

     

     

    LG OLED TVs come with a fabulous design that can hang on walls. They are so slim that they will for sure add an aesthetic appeal to your room design!

     

    Go with the Best

    You now know everything about LG OLED TVs and their features. The best OLED TVs enhance your viewing experience and make sure that you get a theatre-like experience at home. So, if you have planned on buying OLED TVs at the best OLED tv price in India, head to our television section and buy the one that matches your requirements.

     