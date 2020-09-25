We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
During this pandemic being at home, one can get hungry at different hours of the day. Along these, why not put your time in cooking new healthy dishes with LG’s Heart Friendly Recipes. LG Microwave Oven has changed our method of cooking, providing more convenience and ease of cooking to customers.
In addition, cooking with LG Microwave oven not only will retain the regular flavor in your food but help you in leading a healthy life.
LG has been constantly working in giving its users a better lifestyle. On top of it, they care for your health too. That’s why they bring you Healthy HeartTM Auto Cook recipes that have been certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India. These recipes will not only take good care of your health but taste buds too. Go ahead, eat smart with LG Microwave Oven. Simply choose from over 30 Auto Cook Recipes that have been pre-installed in the microwave oven. These recipes will fill your breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner, and supplements with lots of nutrition.
Having an LG microwave oven at home gives you an opportunity for cooking a variety of recipes to choose from like Appams Missi Rotis, Tandoori Rotis, Lachcha Paranthas, gujiyas, samosas, pakoras, and even barbeque. But what is actually unique here? With cooking under Diet FryTM feature, you can save up to 88%** of the oil intake.
Some advanced features in LG Microwave Ovens:
• The Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM gives you the same exact taste of barbeque and tandoori cooking, the food remains crisp from outside and juicer from inside. Enjoy the smoky flavor of Tandoori Paneer & Tandoori Chicken tikkas & many more recipes!
• LG Microwave Oven’s Pasteurized milk feature – You can boil milk easily without worrying about the spillover while retaining nutrition and removing bacteria with the Pasteurize Milk feature Get rid of milk spilling. Just pour the milk in the lid-covered accessory, pick your settings and that’s it. Now you need not monitor the milk when it’s boiling! You can store milk in the same accessory in order to prevent it from any contamination.
• Prepare 12 kinds of exotic Indian Roti’s, i.e Naan, lachha Paratha, Aloo parathas etc. at the touch of the button with Indian Roti Basket***
• Ghee in 12 minutes#: With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygiene Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of 12 minutes. Not just this, it also provides you an easy cooking option, added convenience, and a lot more.
• The 360° Motorised Rotisserie feature makes bar-be-queing at home easy and hassle-free by helping make crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipes at the touch of a button, with no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting.
• Make softer and delicious Paneer at home without the use of any chemicals or enzymes. Perfectly blended, hygienically prepared, delicious homemade curd isn’t a dream anymore. And believe us, all you need to prepare it is an All in One LG Microwave Oven at your home