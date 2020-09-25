During this pandemic being at home, one can get hungry at different hours of the day. Along these, why not put your time in cooking new healthy dishes with LG’s Heart Friendly Recipes. LG Microwave Oven has changed our method of cooking, providing more convenience and ease of cooking to customers.

In addition, cooking with LG Microwave oven not only will retain the regular flavor in your food but help you in leading a healthy life.

LG has been constantly working in giving its users a better lifestyle. On top of it, they care for your health too. That’s why they bring you Healthy HeartTM Auto Cook recipes that have been certified by the Heart Care Foundation of India. These recipes will not only take good care of your health but taste buds too. Go ahead, eat smart with LG Microwave Oven. Simply choose from over 30 Auto Cook Recipes that have been pre-installed in the microwave oven. These recipes will fill your breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner, and supplements with lots of nutrition.

Having an LG microwave oven at home gives you an opportunity for cooking a variety of recipes to choose from like Appams Missi Rotis, Tandoori Rotis, Lachcha Paranthas, gujiyas, samosas, pakoras, and even barbeque. But what is actually unique here? With cooking under Diet FryTM feature, you can save up to 88%** of the oil intake.