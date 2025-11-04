Energy Manager+: You Decide Your Bill

How Does it Work?

The concept of ‘you decide your bill’ is not a mere claim. This is possible with the innovative Energy Manager+.

Start with installing the ThinQ App on your phone. Find the Energy Manager option and you can easily set a targeted electricity bill amount based on the per-unit cost as per your area. Energy Manager+ then automatically activates a one-time energy-saving operation to ensure optimal compressor usage. While the Energy Manager+ function is active, "EO" will be displayed on the indoor unit.

You can have a look at the concept in this video.

These are the easy steps that help you better understand how the feature can adjust energy consumption:

Step 1 - Period/Time of Use/

Target Electricity Setting/ Power Rate

Step 2 - Electricity Control Operation

Step 3 - Remaining Electricity, Operation Mode

Key Tenets of Energy Manager+

In short, this is how Energy Manager+ helps you reduce your electricity bills.

Controls–Monitors and controls the energy consumption within the set period.

Understands–If energy consumption is higher due to increased daily usage, re-calculate the electricity for the remaining days.

Prevents & Alerts–Excessive usage of electricity beyond the set limit by sending alerts to the user.

Benefits of Energy Manager+

Controlling Electricity Bills

• Fix your target bill amount to manage energy usage effectively by pre-setting your desired electricity bill.

• View real-time estimates of your monthly electricity bill based on your fixed consumption target. Receive notifications if your planned electricity consumption exceeds the fixed limit.

Auto Energy Saving Mode

• Adjust power consumption one time to achieve energy-saving operation based on daily control.

• Prevents exceeding target electricity usage limit by measuring & monitoring the power consumption of Air conditioners.

ACs You Can Buy This Summer

If you know that Energy Manager+ is that one hero for you, you can have a look at these air conditioners from the LG AC range:

JW SERIES

US-Q19JWZE

Key Features:

• Al+ Dual Inverter

• Al Convertible 6-in-1

• Energy Manager+

• Diet Mode+

• Viraat Mode

• LG ThinQ Wi-Fi Enable

• HimClean

• 4 Way Swing

SW SERIES

US-Q19SWZE

Key Features:

• Al+ Dual Inverter

• Energy Manager+

• Al Convertible 6-in-1

• Diet Mode+

• Viraat Mode

• LG ThinQ Wi-Fi Enabled

• HimClean

• 4 Way Swing

Features that are Summer Saviours:

LG Air Conditioners have several other features that must be simplified for users. These features fall specifically in the ‘summer features’ bucket–a tally for the summer season when you need the cool breeze of an air conditioner more than ever.

These features are saviours in terms of helping you get through summers comfortably and at the same time, being efficient in terms of energy bills.

• Diet Mode+ - "Diet Mode+" addresses the common concern of high electricity bills associated with air conditioner usage. LG introduces an innovative solution through its "Diet Mode+", leveraging dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort.

• Inverter Technology - LG Inverter Air Conditioners feature Variable Tonnage Technology and sensor-based operation, reducing energy consumption while delivering faster cooling. Each air conditioner is designed to provide an exceptional experience and enhance your quality of life with maximum savings, and unmatched comfort.

While there are many more features in line, these are the standouts. You can learn about more intriguing LG air conditioner features in further write-ups by us.

Bring The Cool Machine To Your Home

Every user will delve into detailed research to select an air conditioner that can save them a few bucks, without compromising the cooling. LG Energy Manager air conditioners, with added features like Diet Mode & Inverter Technology, can be the saving grace for people looking to add the appliance to their home.

With Energy Manager+, you can take control of your electricity bills and optimize your LG Air Conditioner's energy consumption. This innovative feature helps you avoid unexpected electricity charges, giving you peace of mind. The convenience elevates when users receive notifications if their planned electricity consumption exceeds the fixed limit.