ENHANCE YOUR VISUAL EXPERIENCE WITH THE ALL-NEW LG ULTRAFINE™ ERGO MONITOR

LG India has recently launched LG Ultrafine™ Display Ergo 4K Monitor. The new UHD IPS 4K monitor (32UN880) apparently enables the user to customize the workstation the way they want by adjusting the pivot, swivel, extend/retract, height and tilt for improved posture and productivity.
The new Monitor also comes with an innovative Ergonomic Stand with a C-Clamp that allows full movement of display for a flexible desktop setup. You can move this monitor up and down, rotate it 90 degrees to have a vertical display, rotate the actual stand to change where on your desk it appears, and tilt it in any direction.
Ultra-Fine ERGO Monitor
Features of LG Ultra Fine ERGO Monitor
• UHD 4K IPS Display
Reimagine everything you do with the IPS Display. At 31.5 (80.01cm) and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG’s UHD IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. See a clearer, lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertainment.
• Ergo Design
Experience a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup. Ergo Design brings an innovative, ergonomic arm to fit your needs. Secure the stand, monitor and cables with its C-Clamp, One Click Mount and simple cable management in seconds. Easily adjust the pivot, height and tilt, and work with improved posture and productivity.
The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
• Clutter-Free Desk Setup
Ergo’s compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
The Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, a headphone jack, a DisplayPort, two USB downstream ports, a USB Type-C port. There are two 5W speakers and the monitor features game mode, smart energy saving mode, Super Resolution+, Black Stabiliser, Flicker Safe mode, Reader Mode, and more. These amazing features make it a must have at your home!
For details visit https://www.lg.com/in/monitors/lg-32un880-b
#computerproducts
