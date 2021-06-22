Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ULTRAGEAR 4K UHD NANO IPS GAMING MONITOR

ENHANCE YOUR VISUAL EXPERIENCE WITH THE ALL-NEW LG ULTRAFINE™ ERGO MONITOR

06/22/2021

    LG India has recently launched LG Ultrafine™ Display Ergo 4K Monitor. The new UHD IPS 4K monitor (32UN880) apparently enables the user to customize the workstation the way they want by adjusting the pivot, swivel, extend/retract, height and tilt for improved posture and productivity.

    The new Monitor also comes with an innovative Ergonomic Stand with a C-Clamp that allows full movement of display for a flexible desktop setup. You can move this monitor up and down, rotate it 90 degrees to have a vertical display, rotate the actual stand to change where on your desk it appears, and tilt it in any direction.

     

     

    Ultra-Fine ERGO Monitor

     

    Features of LG Ultra Fine ERGO Monitor

    • UHD 4K IPS Display

    Reimagine everything you do with the IPS Display. At 31.5 (80.01cm) and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG’s UHD IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. See a clearer, lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertainment.

    • Ergo Design

    Experience a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup. Ergo Design brings an innovative, ergonomic arm to fit your needs. Secure the stand, monitor and cables with its C-Clamp, One Click Mount and simple cable management in seconds. Easily adjust the pivot, height and tilt, and work with improved posture and productivity.

     

    The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.

    • Clutter-Free Desk Setup

    Ergo’s compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.

     

    The Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, a headphone jack, a DisplayPort, two USB downstream ports, a USB Type-C port. There are two 5W speakers and the monitor features game mode, smart energy saving mode, Super Resolution+, Black Stabiliser, Flicker Safe mode, Reader Mode, and more. These amazing features make it a must have at your home!

     

    For details visit https://www.lg.com/in/monitors/lg-32un880-b

     

     

    #computerproducts

     

     

