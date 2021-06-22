ENHANCE YOUR VISUAL EXPERIENCE WITH THE ALL-NEW LG ULTRAFINE™ ERGO MONITOR

LG India has recently launched LG Ultrafine™ Display Ergo 4K Monitor. The new UHD IPS 4K monitor (32UN880) apparently enables the user to customize the workstation the way they want by adjusting the pivot, swivel, extend/retract, height and tilt for improved posture and productivity.

The new Monitor also comes with an innovative Ergonomic Stand with a C-Clamp that allows full movement of display for a flexible desktop setup. You can move this monitor up and down, rotate it 90 degrees to have a vertical display, rotate the actual stand to change where on your desk it appears, and tilt it in any direction.

Ultra-Fine ERGO Monitor