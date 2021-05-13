ENJOY EXTREME VERSATILITY AND MOBILITY WITH THE LG GRAM LAPTOP

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Go everywhere do anything with the all new LG Gram Laptop. The ultra-lightweight LG gram boasts unparalleled and ultimate portability. It’s so light weight, it can go with you wherever you need to be. LG gram laptops are designed to suit the diverse lifestyle of the consumers. With revamped technology and design aesthetics, these laptops are a perfect blend of both the functionalities. The range includes 17 (43.18cm), 15.6 (39.62cm) and 14 (35.56cm) variants.
Gram Laptop
Features of LG Gram Laptop
• Long Battery Life
The battery life is still very long even though providing appreciably improved performance. When fully charged an embedded 72Wh battery, you will have up to 18.5* hours of battery life to keep working outside without worry of the recharging.
• 10th Gen Intel® CPU
Featuring the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Plus graphics, LG gram provides up to two times graphics performance than 8th Gen. So it supports professional content creation with up to 2x faster HEVC encode, and allows you to experience stunning visuals via smooth 4K HDR Video playback. And you can enjoy seamless and fluid movement in 1080p gaming.
• Full HD IPS Display
The screen with Full HD IPS display delivers precise and clear imagery through outstanding color accuracy without any distortion at any angle.
• Thunderbolt
Thunderbolt™ port allows up to 5k display, data transfer with speed up to 40Gb/s bandwidth and charging connected device without a separate power cable all at the same time over a single cable.
• MIL-STD-810G
The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and super-strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from shock and dust to extreme temperatures.
• Fingerprint Reader
To log on or reawaken your laptop, simply touch the power button with fingerprint recognition. With this perfectly secure function, you will be free from worries about hacking or forgetting your password.
• Backlit Keyboard
Thanks to the Backlit Keyboard of LG gram, you can keep going your work in dark environments by touching the power button. The keyboard brightness is easily adjusted for two levels. (Pressing fn + F8 lets you adjust the levels. Level 1: x1 / Level 2: x2)
• DTS: X Ultra
DTS: X Ultra is truly immersive 3D audio rendering over Speakers and Headphones, provides the most believable surround experience. And its flexible UI allows you to create custom interface.
All these amazing features make it a must have laptop for you!