We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy an immersive experience for work and play. LG QHD Ergo IPS Monitor expands your view for elevated productivity, all in one in an easy set-up. The rich, vivid IPS display delivers accurate color even at wide angles, along with impressive refresh rates and response times for gaming and fast action.
Features of LG QHD Ergo IPS Monitor
QHD IPS Display
The QHD IPS monitor reproduces detailed images with sRGB 99% (Typ.). And its HDR 10 delivers a more dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: ULTRAGEAR 4K UHD NANO IPS GAMING MONITOR
Full Movement of Display
Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment to extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height, and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for a more comfortable and sustainable user experience.
Compatible with Every Posture
The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup
The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, the USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
LG QHD Ergo IPS Monitor boosts your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and the workplace which makes it a must-have addition.
Visit https://www.lg.com/in/monitors/lg-27qn880-b for details.
#computerproducts