Are you a reveler who loves to party? No doubt, you will love to fill your dance floor with amazing sound while partying and want everyone to sing karaoke and groove to your playlist! The basic Bluetooth party speakers won't be able to give you the results you have been looking for! So, if you want the best results, you need to go for the best Bluetooth party speaker that comes with a mic!
If you are looking for the best Bluetooth party speaker for your home, you have stumbled upon the right article. In this article, we will look at everything you must know about Bluetooth party speakers.
What is a Bluetooth Party Speaker?
A Bluetooth party speaker is a wireless device that does not require wired connectivity and is highly portable. Moreover, some Bluetooth party sound systems can also be connected to Wi-Fi, making it easier to play your favorite tunes!
A Few Things to Keep in Mind While Buying a Bluetooth Party
1. Battery Life
Battery life is one of the most important things to consider while buying a Bluetooth party speaker. You would not want to charge it again after every hour or two. It should come with a good battery life that can last a few hours so that you can enjoy it without any hassle. Some high-quality Bluetooth party speakers can last upto 24 hours without charging, while others can easily last for about 10 to 14 hours.
2. The Quality of Audio
You would not want a speaker that comes with poor audio quality, making the sound break again and again. A Bluetooth party speaker that comes with a harmonic distortion below 1% is always the right choice. The lower the harmonic distortion, the better the speaker's audio quality. Buying a Bluetooth party speaker with a good sound/audio quality ensures that nothing hampers your audio experience.
3. Size of the Speaker
A Bluetooth party speaker can come in different sizes and shapes. The small and cylindrical-shaped speakers have great portability and can be easily adjusted in your luggage or handbags. So, when you are planning to buy a party speaker, make sure you choose the size wisely.
4. Are They Waterproof or not?
We never know when it might start raining, or we might spill some water on our speaker, right? Buying a water-resistant Bluetooth party speaker is always a good idea. With these you can enjoy your tunes seamlessly, whether it’s a rain dance party or a chill day by the pool!
Make the Right Choice
So, here’s everything you need to keep in mind while buying a Bluetooth party speaker. Now, if you are planning to buy a music system for your home, LG is your ultimate destination. We provide a wide range of excellent loudspeakers for parties that will for sure make you unleash the popstar within you! So, what’s the wait? Head to our audio section and make everyone groove to your playlist!