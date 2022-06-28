Temperatures Rising? 5 Factors to Look Out for While Buying an AC for Your Home

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
With the heatwave at its peak in most parts of the country, it has become difficult to spend even a few hours without an air conditioner. We need our ACs from the minute we step inside the house and can’t imagine going through the day without them. This makes it important to invest in an efficient and reliable AC that would work effectively, providing us with a cool and comfortable environment.
So, if you’re looking to upgrade or replace your air conditioner, we’ve got key considerations that you should keep in mind. These tips will allow you to get your hands on durable, efficient, and high-quality air conditioners that would help to make your summer comfy and pleasant.
1. Consider the Type of Air Conditioner
One of the most important factors that you need to keep in mind while buying an air conditioner is the type of AC. Air conditioners typically come in two types – split AC and window AC, each one has its own set of advantages. Let’s look at these in detail
Benefits of a Window AC
• Window ACs are easier to install. They do not require any drilling and can be fitted into room’s window.
• They are perfect for rooms where space is at a premium
• Window ACs are generally less expensive than split ACs
Benefits of a Split AC
• A split AC is usually more efficient and can cool down the area much faster. This is because split ACs have wider blowers that can blow out more cool air.
• Split ACs are usually less noisy than window ACs.
• They don’t require a window and can be fitted in all rooms.
2. Consider the Capacity of the AC
Choosing the AC of the right capacity is important to make sure it works efficiently in your room. If the AC is too big for your room, it would be able to cool down the space faster but will consume too much energy. On the other hand, if the air conditioner is not big enough for your space, it wouldn’t be able to work effectively. This is why it’s important to consider the size of the room and opt for an AC with the ideal capacity.
3. Star Rating
Our air-conditioners come with a star rating ranging from 2 to 5. A star rating basically indicates the energy efficiency of an air-conditioner and helps an individual understand how much power is required by an air-conditioner to run. A higher star rating indicates better efficiency of the air-conditioner.
4. Durability
Durability is one of the key factors to consider while buying an air conditioner. Opting for high-quality, branded products ensures that they last longer and you don’t have to spend a lot of money on repairs and upkeep.
5. Comfort & Convenience
Recent days there are lot of innovations in air conditioners implementing new ideas and strategies. Based on external conditions the user can convert or choose AC to run at required tonnage which is most preferred feature in convertible range of inverter ACs.
Demand of smart applications usage has increased and to get viable with the busy working conditions, Air conditioners are also available with WI FI where it can be operated from anywhere and also monitor energy consumption.
LG is one such brand. We have a wide range of home electrical products including air conditioners, perfect to give your home a modern upgrade. LG home appliances have made a mark for themselves in the Indian market and have been the preferred choice for Indian homes. We take pride in our extensive catalogue, superior quality, and top-notch after-sales service, which have let us provide a best-in-class user experience for decades.
So, what are you waiting for? If you’re looking to upgrade your air conditioner, look no further than LG. Explore our collection today!