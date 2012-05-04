FAQS ABOUT 3D TVS

Some users complain about nausea, dizziness and eye fatigue when watching 3D. Much of this phenomenon is closely related to the “crosstalk” and “flicker,” two phenomena associated with active shutter glasses. It has to do with the rapid pattern shift from side to side and between black and the main image. Watching 3D over an extended period on active shutters can get stressful for the eyes, causing the symptoms mentioned above.

FPR type glasses don’t show flickering or cross talk. They’re easy on the eyes and can be viewed for a long time without affecting your vision. As a matter of fact, LEXUM eye clinic, a well known institution in Europehas proven by testing LG CINEMA 3D TVs, that FPR-type 3D TVs are harmless to our eyes. Read more on it here.

