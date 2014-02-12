FASTER, SIMPLER, SAFER- THE LG CHROMEBASE

Finally the much awaited LG Chromebase comes to India. It’s one machine that has got all the world talking! Now in a market already flooded with more and more desktops, what does LG Chromebase exactly bring in?

To say it in simple words: The magic of the Chrome OS! It’s nothing like you’ve ever seen. The highly efficient Chrome operating system offers you a fast, simple, secure and affordable computing experience. Besides, LG Chromebase All-In-One computer underpinned by a simple and fabulous design and comes with several outstanding Google applications. The machine also serves as a gateway to tens of thousands of web apps in the Chrome Web Store, many of which work just as well offline as they do online. The streamlined platform makes almost any task effortless, and is the perfect device for taking advantage of Google products such as Gmail, Drive, Search, Maps, YouTube, Play or Google+ Hangouts.

The LG Chromebase also offers robust built-in security, employing multiple layers of protection to keep users’ information safe. Moreover, with automatic built-in updates, Chrome OS reduces the manual maintenance hassles.Now add to it excellent hardware and a brilliant built in a minimalistic package.

Customer gets a free 1 TB on Google Drive for two years (till 31st Jan’14), thereon the free space will be 100 GB for 2 years.

Here’s a quick look on the specs:

– Processor: 4th generation Intel® CPU

– Operating System: Chrome OS

– Display: 21.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS

– Memory: 2 GB

– Storage: 16GB iSSD

– Ports: HDMI-in, USB 2.0 x 3, USB 3.0 x 1, LAN

– Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse, Cable Organizer

– Webcam: 1.3 M 720 HD

– 3 megapixel webcam

– Impressive 178-degree viewing angle

– Built-in 5W speakers

Ideal for both personal and business use, the brilliant machine handles web apps, games and graphics with ease. Coupled with a smart architecture makes LG Chromebase an all in one computer, the best companion for users who want a seamless experience online and offline.