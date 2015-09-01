Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

FIRST AMONG THE EQUALS

01/09/2015

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

 

    Technology makes unbelievable things possible. Making life simpler, comfortable and exciting.  Bringing more happiness, opening more opportunities and shaping the belief- It’s all possible!

     

    LG’s commitment to constantly innovate and bring products that are out of the world has resulted in a magnificent technological breakthrough – LG OLED TV, World’s first curved OLED TV.  Based on a revolutionary technology and inspired by nature, it has initiated a wave of groundbreaking innovation in the industry.

     

    The amazing product has not only been welcomed by a flood of great reviews everywhere but it also has swept a lot of industry and consumers’ awards.

    Receiving the coveted

     

    • red dot: ‘Best of the Best Award’ for path breaking design and innovation and the prestigious
    • ‘Best of Innovations’ at the 2014 CES Innovations Award, it made big waves in the Home Entertainment category. And gave birth to a brave new world of possibilities in TV technology.

     



    With outstanding ergonomics and beautiful aesthetics, viewing on LG OLED TV is simply an experience like never before.  LG OLED TV boasts of an immersive viewing experience, producing lifelike images of impeccable clarity. Along with true-to-nature colour tones and richer contrast through High Dynamic Range (HDR) algorithm and self-lighting pixel technology it offers a greater sense of realism and depth on all content. It’s incredibly thin display has a gentle inward flex design, which removes the problem of screen-edge visual distortion and detail loss.

     

    Experience the  Future of TV with OLED. Explore the brilliant Curved OLED TV here:

     