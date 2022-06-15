Microwave ovens are known for their comfort and convenience, which is all we look for in today’s world of hustle. From merely being an appliance helpful for heating our coffee and cold food to now becoming efficient in multitasking and doing much more than just reheating, it has become an essential part of our kitchens.

The moment you step into a store or an online platform to buy a smart microwave oven, there is an abundance of choices with amazing features waiting for you to choose from. It can become a little daunting for you to go over so many options to pick the best convection microwave oven that justifies the price you pay for it.

Based on the requirements, here is a list of factors you need to keep in mind while buying a microwave at the best price. But first, let’s look at the types of microwave ovens available in the market.