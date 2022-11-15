4 Factors You Must Consider While Comparing LED TV Prices

With LG LED TVs, you can discover exceptional image quality. Our slim backlighting technology can deliver incredibly vibrant colours. When you watch your favourite content on the screen, we guarantee that you won’t believe your eyes.

Let us now look at the best features of LG LED TVs:

• α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

The α5 Gen5 AI processor 4K can analyse the original content and optimise it to provide improved quality for the best viewing experience. The AI brightness control can automatically adjust the brightness of your screen to match the lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any kind of setting. Furthermore, the multi-tone HDR image mapping is capable of optimising the shade and contrast in real time for clearer picture quality.

• LG ThinQ





You will not be thinking too much about the LED TV price after learning this AI feature, which makes the TV smarter than you think. You can even customise the content you want to see on your television. You will be able to manage all the household tasks with one hand. With the LG ThinQ app, you can enjoy a single window access to all your LG appliances.

• Filmmaker Mode





With the filmmaker mode, you can enjoy your content as the director intended. Watch your favourite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate each element of authenticity from the perspective of the one who made the film.

• AI Sound Pro (Virtual Surround 5.1.2)







The AI sound pro allows the viewer to enjoy immersive audio. The deep learning algorithms convert the 2-channel audio into 5.1 virtual surround sound, enriching every piece of content with enhanced quality.

• Access Multiple OTT Apps

With the range of LG LED TVs, you can get access to multiple OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more.

• Better HDR Gaming Experience

We are here to help you gear up for an epic gaming experience. The game dashboard and optimiser can allow you to find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. You can even change the current game genre settings quickly. With HGiG, you can enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in the gameplay.