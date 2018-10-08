GREENOVATION ACROSS SECTORS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Last time, we talked about the concept of Greenovation that is solely dedicated towards providing the planet with an energy saving and Green commercial air-conditioning system. Greenovation is unique since it is solely responsible for empowering technology as well as caring for the environment surrounding us. In here, we are going to talk about its everyday application in real life across varied sectors.
Beyond HVAC solutions, LG commercial air-conditioning systems are committed towards excellence. Highly energy efficient and reliable, the technology simply redefines standards. Designed to suit individual needs and environment, the solutions comprise of a full line of products ready to cater across industries.
Application Across Industries
This energy solution is implemented across the globe in varied industries to make a considerable impact on the environment and lives of people.
LG Commercial Air-conditioning systems & Health sector
When it comes to health, there’s nothing more important as each life counts. Proper air-conditioning system is not just responsible for comfort and clean air, but also delivers therapeutic benefits to patients. Certain patients like those with cardiac issue feel warmer than others due to improper blood circulation. Patients with other health problems too face temperature issues and Commercial air-conditioning make sure that optimum temperature is maintained for the comfort of the patients.
LG Commercial AC systems & Commercial Offices
Commercial air-conditioning is ubiquitous for offices nowadays. It helps in making the environment more comfortable, leading to increased productivity and a morale boost. As per research, women feel more cold as compared to men, therefore a need to maintain an optimum temperature inside is crucial. In case of computers and other key hardware, commercial air-conditioning system will keep high moisture at bay and ensure that they function properly.
LG Commercial AC systems & Hospitality sector
Hospitality Sector is the epitome of comfort and entertainment. A perfect temperature will only add to the pleasure and makes the stay, a memorable experience for the guests. Apart from it, opting for a greener solution helps the brand to get an environment-friendly makeover. Proper air-conditioning is a must for the hospitality sector; otherwise guests will definitely choose some other properties in search of a better and convenient experience.
LG Commercial AC systems & Apartments
A home is your answer to perfect relaxation or a place to sleep. If the temperature isn’t optimal, residents are likely to suffer from a lack of sleep. Similar effects will be experienced if the moisture levels are either too high or too low. However, a properly designed air conditioning system will address this issue and keep the temperature at a consistent, appropriate level.
Committed to delivering nothing less than excellence, LG commercial air-conditioning systems are the best for all sectors including offices, hospitality, healthcare, education, factories, retail and others. Even a large chunk of residential complexes have recently forayed into this segment. Discover the perfect air-conditioning solution for your needs with a wide range of LG commercial air-conditioning systems.