HAPPINESS ALWAYS, WITH LG HOME APPLIANCES!

01/31/2015

    With the changing lifestyles, the need for better living is rising evermore! It is no wonder, seeing this rise in the demand a lot of companies have popped up in the country to address the needs of the people by offering great number of products/services.With so many options and choices out there, it really becomes difficult for the customers to choose what will cater the best to them. Here LG sets a very different example by designing products that are specific to the conditions of  India and needs of the people here. With a whole range of products which are specially ‘Designed for India’, we aim to understand and solve the problems of our consumers.

     



    Our EverCool range of refrigerators addresses the problem of frequent powercuts in India by providing cooling retention for extended hours in the refrigerator section during long power cuts. LG’s Large Capacity Washing Machine easily caters to the growing need of doing the entire laundry in one go! This is more relevant in India where we have the concept of joints families, besides the increasing polarity of weekend laundry in one go in Metros. Not just that, we have understood the love of Indians for Tandoori food and have come up with the World’s First Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM Mircowave Oven which provides the great taste of Tandoori delicacies at the comfort of your home. And of course, the need of safe drinking water is gaining more important nowadays. With its new range of  True Water Purifiers, LG had gone beyond conventional water purifiers by not only focusing on True filtration, but by focusing on True preservation & True Maintenance.

     

    Though technology has always been at the heart of LG, but it is the drive to come up with innovations for a better future that keeps us going and bring you products that makes your life easy and comfortable. With LG Home Appliances, surround yourselves and your loved ones with happiness!

     

    Know more about LG Home Appliances: Click Here

