*The images shown in this article are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*Service features on dishwashers may vary depending on country, model, and version, etc.
1)Study on Dishwasher vs. Hand Washing Behavior
-Research conducted by Pusan National University Sensory Science Laboratory
-Hand dishwashing behavior study: compared to dishwashers (April 2019)
-Variations in hand washing results may occur due to differences in individual performance, whereas dishwashers perform washing and rinsing uniformly.
-Preparation and Contamination of Dishes: In accordance with the "Regulations on the Management of Energy-Using Products" by the Ministry of Knowledge Economy Announcement No. 2010-124, dishes for 12 people were used for washing.
-Test Conditions:
•Ambient Temperature: 19 ± 2 ℃
•Relative Humidity: 41 ± 5 %
•Detergent: LG Household & Health Care 'Nature Pong’
•Scrubber: Scotch-Brite Scrubber
•Water Temperature: Adjusted by consumers themselves (practical use evaluation) (Kyungdong Electric Water Heater 80L, maximum temperature 75℃)
•Water Usage: Measured using a simple water meter
•Number of Tests: 4 tests for the dishwasher, 15 tests for hand washing by different individuals
•Dishwasher Model Info: DFB22S(Launched in Korea)
•Dishwasher Cycle: Standard Cycle
-This is an experimental result and the result may vary depending on the actual usage environment.