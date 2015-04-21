The virtuous and exquisite leather shield LG G4 with its redefined curve is all set to beat the intense and revitalize threshold. It’s just like a test drive before purchasing a car. The opportunity to blow the trumpet and give a vow is a step ahead.

The pleasure is in the hands of a beholder who is all set to take part in the #TryLG G4 campaign and experience the richness of LG G4 before it set its trap in the Indian market.

You don’t have to be a saint to try it out but make sure you are not in the queue.