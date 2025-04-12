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When you buy AC online and ask questions like - Can you recommend the top energy-efficient AC brands for home use?, Which type of air conditioner is more energy-efficient for a small room? Which are best energy-efficient AC models available in India? - finding answers could be difficult.
However, these top features of LG air conditioners can give you some answers when it comes to saving costs and raising the bar for cooling convenience. Read to know more:
AI+ Deep Learning Technology
AI+ is LG's deep learning-based air conditioning feature. AI+ senses your room conditions and usage patterns, sends this data to a server via IDU Wi-Fi, and then the algorithm adjusts the cooling capacity and fan speed settings accordingly.
It works in two steps:
- Step 1 — The AC senses environment, load, and usage — and syncs the data to LG's server.
- Step 2 — The server algorithm processes the data and pushes back the optimal cooling capacity setting.
Energy Manager+
Energy Manager+ is India's first feature of its kind, introduced by LG in 2025 and carried forward in the 2026 lineup. It refers to the ability to set a target electricity bill amount directly from the LG ThinQ™ app — and have the AC automatically manage its operation to stay within that limit.
The best way to control your electricity bill isn't guessing — it's setting a target and letting the AC do the math.
Here's how Energy Manager+ works, step by step:
- Step 1: Set your period, daily usage hours, and target electricity amount in the ThinQ™ app (including your area's per-unit rate).
- Step 2: Energy Manager+ analyses your AC's usage history and runs a one-time energy-saving optimisation of the compressor.
- Step 3: The AC monitors daily consumption. If usage on one day is higher, it automatically recalculates limits for remaining days.
When Energy Manager+ is active, "EO" appears on the indoor unit's display
Diet Mode+
Diet Mode+ refers to a dedicated energy-saving mode in LG ACs that reduces power consumption. Diet Mode is simple to activate. Just follow the steps below:
- Press a dedicated button on the remote to start this mode.
- Compressor will be tuned for optimized use and higher airflow.
- During Diet Mode operation, the user can change target temperature and fan speed as per individual preference.
Viraat Mode
Viraat Mode refers to LG's high-capacity cooling mode that boosts the AC's output to up to 124%* of its rated capacity — for an infinite duration, not just a short burst.
In short, Viraat Mode is for the moment you walk in from a 46°C afternoon and need the room cold in a few minutes. Once the room hits temperature, the AC steps down. You get the relief without running at full blast all day.
*Capacity claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%.
Monsoon Comfort Technology
Monsoon Comfort Technology is certified by TUV Rheinland and introduced first in India by LG. It uses a 7-level delicate temperature control system.
This matters more than it sounds. During pre-monsoon and monsoon weeks, conventional dehumidification mode tends to over-cool the room (making it uncomfortably cold) while also consuming more energy. Experts point to humidity-driven heat index as a key reason why Indian homes feel hotter in May and June even before peak summer temperatures arrive.
According to TUV Rheinland-certified test results the saving are 30.8*%
That's a verified 30.8% energy saving in humid conditions, just by switching from conventional dehumidification to Monsoon Comfort. Activated with just two presses of the Mode button on the remote
*Introduced by LG for the first time in India. Certified by TUV Rheinland. Images shown are for reference only, actual product may vary. Data shown above is under test conditions and may vary from model to model.
LG PreCool
LG PreCool is 2026 smart feature that refers to automatic AC activation through the LG ThinQ™ app, the AC switches on when you cross a pre-set distance from your home.
Studies on energy waste in Indian homes consistently highlight running an AC in an empty room as one of the most avoidable sources of electricity wastage. PreCool solves this differently — instead of cooling an empty room, it starts cooling precisely when you're close enough to benefit.
How PreCool works
- Step 1: Use the ThinQ™ app to preset your distance.
- Step 2: The ThinQ™ app continuously detects your location.
- Step 3: When you cross the pre-set GPS fence, the AC automatically activates with all your preset settings.
PreCool turns the AC off once you've crossed the preset distance, preventing the common scenario of forgetting to turn off the AC when leaving home.
How Do These Features Work Together?
The best way to understand LG's smart cooling ecosystem is as a set of connected layers — each one handling a different part of the energy problem.
|Layer
|Feature
|What It Solves
|Intelligence
|AI+ / AI Convertible 6-in-1
|Right capacity at the right time
|Bill Control
|Energy Manager+
|Caps total consumption
|Low-Load Operation
|Diet Mode+
|75% reduction when full power isn't needed
|Peak Demand
|Viraat Mode
|Fastest cooldown, then automatic step-down
|Humidity Management
|Monsoon Comfort
|30.8% saving in humid conditions
|Smart Automation
|LG PreCool
|Cools only when you're arriving
All these smart features are connected through the LG ThinQ™ app — available across the Wi-Fi enabled models in LG air conditioners.
Explore LG's 2026 air conditioner range at lg.com/in/air-conditioners
*Capacity claims and other numbers are based on testing under standard conditions. Actual consumption may vary per environmental conditions and room size. Data as per LG RAC Catalogue 2026.
FAQs
A. A scheduler is time-based; PreCool is location-based. PreCool uses GPS data from the ThinQ™ app to determine your proximity and activates the AC only when you're within the pre-set radius — which means it responds to your actual movements, not a fixed clock.
A. Yes. LG Air Conditioners are engineered to cool even in extreme outdoor temperatures up to 55°C. This is achieved through the Smart Inverter Compressor's capabilities, and smart load management that prevents overheating. The ADC (Ambient-Discharge-Condenser) Sensors continuously monitor outdoor conditions and regulate the compressor accordingly — ensuring stable performance even during peak summer afternoons in north and central India.