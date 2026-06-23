Freshness: What Goes In Fresh, Stays Fresh

This is where the InstaView truly separates itself from every ordinary refrigerator.

HygieneFresh+™ Maintains a hygienic environment inside by reducing up to 99.99%* of bacteria activity and eliminating acidic and alkaline odours. Tested by Intertek against four typical bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, and Klebsiella pneumoniae.

DoorCooling+™ LG's exclusive technology that cools faster and more uniformly than conventional systems, reaching even items stored in the door, not just the shelves inside.

UVnano™* The water dispenser nozzle is automatically cleaned using UV LED light for 10 minutes every hour — removing 99.99%* of bacteria. Clean water, every single time. (Assessed by TÜV Rheinland)

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.

*UVnano is a compound of the words UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (unit of length)

FRESH Balancer™ A hexagonal structure with a sliding humidity control inside the drawer. Set it to Fruits or Vegetables mode — it retains moisture at the right level and keeps produce crisp and fresh for longer.