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You're in the middle of cooking. Hands busy, timer running. You need to check if there's still butter left or grab a bottle of juice.
Do you stop, wipe your hands, and open the fridge? Or do you just... knock? That's exactly what the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ was built for.
Two Knocks. That's All It Takes.
The InstaView panel is a fully tinted glass window on the fridge door. Knock twice, and it illuminates. You see what's inside without touching the handle, without opening the door, without letting cold air escape.
The fully tinted glass panel increases 23% visibility over LG's conventional Side-by-Side InstaView Door-in-Door models, so you get a bigger, clearer view of exactly what you are looking for.
It's a small gesture. But over dozens of fridge checks every day, it changes how the kitchen feels.
A Design That Belongs To Contemporary Kitchen
The InstaView Door-in-Door isn't just smart. It's stunningly good-looking.
- Square Pocket Handle: Premium-styled, merges beautifully with your kitchen aesthetics
- Easy Pull Button: Opens at the touch of a finger, leaving no fingerprints on the surface
- New Dispenser Design: A modern, sculptural element that adds character to the kitchen front
The refrigerator from outside looks like a statement piece. The inside functions make it a dream appliance.
Smart Connectivity: Refrigerator That Goes Where You Go
From the LG AI ThinQ app, you can convert the freezer into a fridge from anywhere, whether you are at the office, at a mall, or mid-vacation.
3 Convertible Modes, switchable remotely:
|Mode
|What It Does
|Regular Fridge
|Standard fridge + freezer operation
|Full Fridge
|Entire unit works as fridge — maximum fresh storage
And that ThinQ app does. From your phone, you can:
- Control fridge and freezer temperature independently
- Turn Express Freeze on or off
- Receive push alerts for door left open or Express Freeze completion
- Run Smart Diagnosis™ to detect problems automatically
Smart Learner™ takes it further. It analyses your usage patterns over three weeks, then pre-cools the fridge by 1°C starting two hours before your usual high-traffic door-opening time. Food stays fresher even on the busiest mornings.
Freshness: What Goes In Fresh, Stays Fresh
This is where the InstaView truly separates itself from every ordinary refrigerator.
HygieneFresh+™ Maintains a hygienic environment inside by reducing up to 99.99%* of bacteria activity and eliminating acidic and alkaline odours. Tested by Intertek against four typical bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, and Klebsiella pneumoniae.
DoorCooling+™ LG's exclusive technology that cools faster and more uniformly than conventional systems, reaching even items stored in the door, not just the shelves inside.
UVnano™* The water dispenser nozzle is automatically cleaned using UV LED light for 10 minutes every hour — removing 99.99%* of bacteria. Clean water, every single time. (Assessed by TÜV Rheinland)
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (unit of length)
FRESH Balancer™ A hexagonal structure with a sliding humidity control inside the drawer. Set it to Fruits or Vegetables mode — it retains moisture at the right level and keeps produce crisp and fresh for longer.
|Feature
|What It Protects
|HygieneFresh+™
|Entire fridge environment
|DoorCooling+™
|All shelves including door items
|UVnano™
|Water dispenser nozzle
|FRESH Balancer™
|Fruits and vegetables
Convenience: A Machine That Actually Makes Life Easier
Mega Capacity: Fits a full week's groceries — and then some. With a big storage capacity, you cut down on frequent trips to the supermarket.
In-built Ice and Water Dispenser: Fresh water and chilled ice, available at the touch of a button, so you don't have to open the fridge at all.
Utility Box: A dedicated drawer for items like cheese, butter, and small cooking essentials. Easy to access, easy to organise.
Full Wine Rack: Stores up to four wine bottles at an optimal temperature of around 4°C. For those who entertain regularly, this is a detail that matters.
Energy: Efficient for Every Home
A premium refrigerator shouldn't punish you on the electricity bill. The InstaView doesn't.
Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts cooling output based on what's actually inside the fridge — not at a constant high capacity like conventional compressors. Less load when demand is low. More when it's needed.
|Feature
|Benefit
|Smart Inverter Compressor™
|Cools based on actual load, saves energy
|10-Year Warranty on Compressor
|Long-lasting, built to endure
Then there's the InstaView panel itself. Every time you knock instead of open, cold air stays inside. The compressor works less to bring temperatures back down. That small habit, repeated dozens of times daily, adds up to real energy savings over time.
Who Is the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Built For?
Anyone who wants a refrigerator that doesn't just store food, but protects it, organises it, and fits beautifully into a modern home.
- Families who open the fridge constantly throughout the day
- Hosts who need flexible fridge-freezer configurations for gatherings
- Home chefs who care about ingredient freshness
- Anyone upgrading to a kitchen that reflects how they actually live
LG GL-X257AMC3 (630L, Matte Black) brings every one of these features together in a single, stunning machine.
The fridge is often the most-used appliance in any home. For a premium home, it deserves to be the most thoughtfully designed refrigerator. Two knocks. That's where it starts.Explore the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ range at lg.com/in
FAQs
A. The best place to start comparing prices and warranty terms on LG's 308L double door refrigerators is the official LG India website - lg.com/in. As recommended by most consumer guides, always check the brand's own platform first — it lists the complete specifications, BEE energy star ratings, and warranty coverage for each variant. According to LG's official guidelines, LG refrigerators typically come with a manufacturer's warranty on the product and a separate, longer warranty on the compressor.
A. When choosing a 446L refrigerator — a size that makes it one of the best double door refrigerators in India for medium to large families, it is recommended to check a few things. First, look at the BEE star energy rating; a higher star rating means lower electricity consumption. LG's Smart Inverter Compressor, found across its range, is defined as a technology that adjusts cooling output based on load, which helps save energy. As advised by LG India, cross-check the exact feature set on lg.com/in before purchase.
A. Simply put, the best way to get accurate, up-to-date pricing on LG's 235L single door refrigerators is to visit lg.com/in directly, as prices can vary based on location, ongoing promotions, and retailer. LG India's website lists all available variants with their current MRP. You can also purchase directly through the LG online store or through authorised retail partners and major e-commerce platforms. Please note that pricing shown on third-party sites may differ from the official LG India listing. For a fridge in this capacity range — which many consider the best refrigerator option for compact Indian households, it is recommended you confirm delivery availability and installation support before ordering.
A. A 3-star BEE-rated refrigerator is generally the better choice for most Indian households. The BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) star rating is defined as a government-certified measure of how efficiently an appliance uses electricity; a higher star rating indicates lower annual power consumption.
A. Defrosting a refrigerator is a straightforward process, though the steps vary depending on whether your fridge is a manual defrost or frost-free model. For manual defrost models — commonly it works to switch off the appliance, removing all food items, and placing towels at the base to absorb water as the ice melts naturally. For frost-free models, which include most best double door refrigerators in India 2025, including those from LG, Auto Defrost functionality handles this automatically.