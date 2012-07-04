INTRODUCING LG’S 3D ECOSYSTEM: WHY JUST WATCH?

You might be even more amazed by the sound of what you created. With LG’s 3D Home Theater System, you don’t just hear sounds from behind or off to the side. The four tallboy speakers pump the sound upward so that it cascades down, fully enveloping you in a dome of sound as if you were right there at the scene (or right back where you took the video!). The sound is fuller, deeper, and no details are missed.



And that’s just the beginning. True aficionados are also going to want to be able to edit what they’ve created. At home, you’ve got two choices for that. First up is the LG D2342P-PN 3D monitor. It has a bright display with clear images and, like all LG CINEMA 3D TVs is certified “Flicker-Free”. Or, you can try the newly released D2000. It has all the benefits of the D2342 and you are freed from wearing glasses!



You read that correctly, no glasses are required to view 3D on the D2000 monitor. It’s pretty cool technology.



You can also enjoy life in 3D outside your house, using an XNOTE A510 3D laptop to play 3D games or watch 3D movies. And don’t worry about your eyes getting tired from watching the 3D images so close. LG created a special Tridef 3D shortcut key that allows you to adjust the depth of the 3D images so you can watch for as long as you want.



And you know the best part? For all LG 3D products, you can use the same pair of lightweight, affordable glasses. No need to spend any more money on glasses, and no need to sit uncomfortably. You really can just enjoy it.



No other home electronics manufacturer can make the same claim. The LG 3D ecosystem is a perfect fit for you 3D life!