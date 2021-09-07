KEEP YOUR FOOD FRESH WITH LG FROST FREE REFRIGERATORS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Take a long vacation without worrying about the perishable goods in your fridge any time. LG presents its latest range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with Linear Cooling Technology that keeps your food so fresh, you’d feel you got it fresh from the farm. It helps in maintaining long last freshness of your food. It is one of the very first refrigerator to have an inverter linear compressor, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+, and Smart Diagnosis. It also offers an array of features such as CovertiblePLUS, auto smart connect among others for making life easier and better.
Frost Free Refrigerators
Features of LG Frost Free Refrigerators
LG Frost Free Refrigerator are truly unique in terms of technology. Here are some of the features of this refrigerator-
• Smart Inverter Compressor
• The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.
• Door Cooling+
• This feature has been especially added to ensure even cooling of the contents stored inside the refrigerator door. For Instance, during summer water bottles stored in door basket takes long time to get chill due to frequent door opening and cooling loss. With Door Cooling+, a special vent in the door cools up to 35% faster. It also means that when the door is opened, the vent automatically turn themselves off so it doesn’t vent out cold air into the warm environment. Hence maintaining the uniformity of the inner temperature.
• Hygiene Fresh+
• This feature has unique 5 step Anti-bacterial deodorization air filters which not just removes bacteria up to 99.999% but also minimizes bad odour in the refrigerator. Not just this, it keeps your food items fresh for longer duration of time.
• Smart Diagnosis
• LG’s Smart Diagnosis is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply place the phone near the Smart Diagnosis icon on the appliance and run the diagnosis on the LG ThinQ App. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution. No need to call a service guy at home just to check the issue or resolve minor issues
• Convertible
• This feature helps in 100% conversion of freezer into fridge. This revolutionary technology increases the storage space around 1 .4 times in one single touch. It provides increased storage space, higher performance and even cooling.
• Auto Smart Connect
• Auto Smart Connect is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision.
• Toughened Glass Shelves
• LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.
If this summers, you’re looking for a refrigerator that opens you a door to a world of innovations with its unique features and is pocket friendly, this is it. Take a look at the newest range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators today!
