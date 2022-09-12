We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Researchers and professional experts around the globe work diligently to design new technological advancements to improve every dimension of our life. If we look around, we are surrounded by efficient solutions and systems that take care of our health and well-being, like air conditioners, water purifiers, air purifiers, and more. This blog will bring under purview the characters, features, and advantages of the best water purifiers in India.
At LG, our end goal is to design appliances that make life simpler, brighter, and better. We have a diversified portfolio of water purifiers that are easy to operate, reliable, cost-effective, and enigmatic looking. But what makes our range of water purifiers different from others? Below we have mentioned some of the many striking features of LG water purifiers that make them stand out:
1. Dual Protection Airtight Stainless-Steel Storage Tank
Did you know our water purifiers offer dual protection with stainless steel water tanks? One of the best ways to take care of your health is by investing in the best-in-class technology that is built to safeguard your future.
Our water purifiers reduce the growth of algae and bacteria while maintaining the freshness of water. These upgraded stainless-steel water tanks are secure and more hygienic than conventionally deployed plastic tanks, ensuring water is safe for consumption with Dual Protection Seal.
2. Mineral Booster
Every person requires an adequate amount of water to lead a healthy and proactive life. At LG, we make optimal use of technology by adding an innovative mineral-boosting feature to our water purifiers. LG’ RO purifiers ensure that water is rich in calcium and magnesium that uplifts your immune system to fight diseases.
3. Enhanced Water Recovery
At LG, we have a panel of bright and experienced minds trying to bridge the gap between growth and sustainability. Therefore, we ensure that our futuristic line of vision is also implemented in the products we build. Carefully integrated with RO Recovery Plus Filter, we design the best water purifiers in India that offer more than 60 % water recovery.
4. Digital Sterilization Care
All our purifiers are equipped with a top-notch feature called Digital Sterilization Care. It is considered one of the best ways to clean and maintain the tank, faucet and the entire water path with a special sterilizing kit which does not use any harmful chemicals. In addition, since this feature does not require any manual touch, it prevents any external invasion of germs and bacteria.
5. In Tank UV
In conventional purifiers, water receives no treatment once it is stored. However, in LG ROs and purifiers, water is optimized for consumption with direct UV radiation even after the accumulation stage. The UV cycle automatically starts for 75 minutes every 6 hours, ensuring water is fresh and fit to consume.
Looking for a Top-Class water Purifier? End Your Search with LG
Our team is driven to design efficient and durable appliances that stand the test of time. So, if you are looking for a top-class water purifier, end your search with LG. We have a broad range of water purifiers, washing machines, TV, AC, laptops and more priced at a reasonable range that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Now that you know what is an RO purifier make a smart purchase with LG. To learn more about our products, appliances, and services, explore our website today!