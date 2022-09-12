Did you know our water purifiers offer dual protection with stainless steel water tanks? One of the best ways to take care of your health is by investing in the best-in-class technology that is built to safeguard your future.

Our water purifiers reduce the growth of algae and bacteria while maintaining the freshness of water. These upgraded stainless-steel water tanks are secure and more hygienic than conventionally deployed plastic tanks, ensuring water is safe for consumption with Dual Protection Seal.

2. Mineral Booster

Every person requires an adequate amount of water to lead a healthy and proactive life. At LG, we make optimal use of technology by adding an innovative mineral-boosting feature to our water purifiers. LG’ RO purifiers ensure that water is rich in calcium and magnesium that uplifts your immune system to fight diseases.

3. Enhanced Water Recovery