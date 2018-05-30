LG 21 YEARS: A JOURNEY TOWARDS INNOVATION

Imagine a time, a time when you can talk to your microwave oven through to make your favourite dish? A time when you can ask your TV to search shows that suit your taste? That time is now as LG Electronics India steps into its 21st year. LG is planning to launch a range of high-tech products that promises to leave you awestruck. The recent launch was not only an emotional yet inspiring take but the campaign themed CelebratingTheNew delivers a much bigger picture. It indicates that innovations and aspirations can make your dreams come true and more importantly hold the power to shape a newer and a better tomorrow especially with their AI and ThinQ technology. LG plans to step up efforts and touch more lives with its innovative range of products and solutions that is designed to fulfil specific requirements of Indian customers.

Watch this heart-melting video of a father and teenage daughter wherein a father surpasses a challenge since his youth with a little love and support from his daughter. ‘Celebrating the new’ is a refreshing take on every parent-kid relationship in India and how beautifully a thread of thought is passed down generations. LG has captured tried to capture the essence of this philosophy as journey of “Innovation” from one generation to another.

The tale unfolds with a teenage girl discovering a math answer sheet accidentally with a score of 3 out of 100 marks. It takes the father through nostalgia as this was the very reason that turned the math teacher aka father and son relationship sour. Embarrassed with his marks, he roamed across the streets and how a simple test, proved to be a life-changing event for him. As the story moves forward in time, the teenage girl puts in her best efforts to convince her father to take the exam again. The video ends with an emotional father-son bonding as he wins over his father with a miraculous 93/100 marks. The music accompanying the visuals adds a depth to the story and persuades one to follow their dreams and heart.

This emotionally charged campaign mirrors the true reflection of customers’ dreams – a reality, LG’s brand philosophy. The video effectively depicts the emotions, aspirations of a common man and its long-lasting impact on their loved ones. LG has always been a part of its consumers’journey and this campaign dedicates the same. 21 years in India is a remarkable milestone and LG is determined more than ever before to touch the lives of its consumers.

To celebrate the occasion with the extended family, LG India is also conducting the #21NXT contest from 1st May to 31st May, 2018. In here, the participants are asked to share an idea that will pave way for an innovation in terms of Consumer Electronic appliances. There will be 21 winners who will get exciting LG products and 1 among them will get to star in a LG TVC. The response has been overwhelming and every day the number of entries we are receiving is sky-high. Here’s a glimpse of the contest.

Last year, LG celebrated its 20th anniversary in India and that recalls the LG Astronaut video that not only went viral but also crossed 104 million. It was also among the topmost watched videos 2017 list in the YouTube Ads Leaderboard. We invite all Indians to be a part of the new journey where every individual will feel a part of the LG family. 21 years also marks as the year where LG redefines innovation with hi-tech electronic appliances and forays towards the future in full throttle.

