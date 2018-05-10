LG COMMERCIAL AC – AN IDEAL CHOICE FOR A CORPORATE HOUSE?

What according to you your ideal commercial building be like? A workplace with amazing interiors, splash of colours and state of the art facility is everyone’s dream. Now, can you imagine the same without proper air-conditioning? Obviously, not! An ideal office is an epitome of comfort and efficiency.

If you’re considering on replacing the existing HVAC system, then a VRF Air-conditioning system is the best choice. This relatively latest HVAC technology offers key benefits like:

High energy efficiency – up to 40% lower than conventional split AC’s

Higher comfort – due to quick response to required capacity from inverter compressors

Higher comfort in every season – with heating and cooling from the same system

Better aesthetics – with fewer outdoor units (1 outdoor unit can be connected to up to 44 indoor units)

Wide variety of indoor units – can be connected to the same

Longer refrigerant piping – up to 1 Km of total piping

Introducing LG VRF Air-conditioning system – LG Multi V (top discharge), LG Multi V S (side discharge) & LG Multi V W (water cooled) VRF Air-conditioning systems – They deliver excellence like no other.