We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG recently launched an amazing opportunity for cricket aficionados to guess the winner of each of the on-going ICC World Twenty20 2012 matches via their LG Future Reporter Application (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage/app_406007096126557) which rests on the LG India Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage).
Simple in itself, the contest gives fans a chance to win amazing state-of-the-art LG Televisions.
Cricket being a de facto religion in India, this contest has received tremendous and over-whelming response amongst India’s cricket fans.
The layout of the app is simple in itself and easy to understand.
1) Fans access the app from the LG India Facebook Page and they are given a chance to become the LG Future Reporter.
2) A fan would need to have Flash Player installed on their system to have a smoother experience while accessing the app.
3) After all the technical requirements are met, the app will load and the fan is able to access the app.
4) The fan is then given step-by-step instructions on how to predict the winner.
5) The fans prediction shows up as a ‘Future News Report’ and hence the name of the app, ‘LG Future Reporter’.
Fans need to select an image to go along with their prediction which will show up on their wall as a prediction by them.
6) Fans are then asked to invite their friends to participate in the contest.
The reason for the invitation is also simple.
In case of a tie on prediction points, the winner will be decided by the order of participants with more friends requested to invite.
7) Similarly, fans can guess the outcome of each match of the ICC World Twenty20 2012 (the prediction ends before the start of the match)
8) The fans have to guess the outcomes for the Group Stages of the matches, the Super Eights, the Semi Finals and the Final.
9) After all the steps are followed, the prediction will show up as a post on the fan’s wall.
10) The gratification for the winners (the fans with the most correct predictions + most friends invited) is amazing.
For the matches in the Group Stages, 3 fans will get a chance to win an LG 32LM6410 Television.
For the matches in the Super Eights, 1 fan can win an LG 42LM6700 Television while 2 others can win an LG 32LM6410 Television.
And finally for the ‘Final’, 1 fan can win an amazing LG 55LM6700 Television, 2 fans can win an LG 42LM6700 Television and 1 fan can win an LG 32LM6410 Television.
Cricket fans across the country are in with a golden chance.
Not only they get to predict the results of the game they love so much but they can also win amazing televisions for doing it!