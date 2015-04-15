LG HAS BEEN CERTIFIED BY UN FOR ENERGY EFFICIENT REFRIGERATORS.

LG Electronics (LG) has become the world’s first to receive Certified Emission Reduction (CER) credits in appliance industry, from the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project encouraged by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Established at the Kyoto Protocol, the CDM awards emission-reduction projects in developing countries with CER credits, where each credit is equivalent to one ton of CO2. This cooperative mechanism allows the country or the private sector to meet their Kyoto Protocol targets while contributing to the sustainable development of developing countries through environmentally-friendly investments.

In the Indian market, LG acquired CER credits for its enhanced energy efficient refrigerators. It has been aggressively pushing ahead with the CDM project to acquire CER credits, as it has started producing and selling high efficiency refrigerators in India from Feb. 2013, reducing energy consumption.

LG India earned approximately 7,000 tons in CER credits. The company is also planning to eliminate an additional 5.8 million tons of CO2 over the next 10 years and contribute to the improvements in power shortages and environmental problems persisting in India. Credit of 5.8 million tons is expected to create EUR 3.1 million (3.9 billion won or US$3.37 million) in additional revenue.