LG ICC AWARDS: CELEBRATING THE STAR PERFORMERS!

LG ICC awards: celebrating the star performers!

10/24/2014

LG People's Choice Award 2014 Nominees

 

The most awaited awards for excellence in cricket: LG ICC Awards are back! For almost 10 years LG in association with ICC has been celebrating the game’s heroes and role models based on the performance from the past year. The annual LG ICC Awards is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize Team and individual performances from across the International Cricketing landscape. The awards have honored some of the biggest names in men’s and women’s international cricket. Each award is voted for by a specially selected panel, which this year consists of former players, renowned members of the media and an elite umpire and a match referee.

 

Following is the list of awards:

 

·         Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year
·         ICC Test Cricketer of the Year
·         ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
·         ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
·         ICC Men’s Twenty20 International Performance of the Year
·         ICC Women’s Twenty20 International Cricketer of the Year
·         ICC Spirit of Cricket
·         David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year
·         ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year
·         ICC Associate and Affiliate Cricketer of the Year
·         ICC Test Team of the Year
·         ICC ODI Team of the Year
·         LG People’s Choice Award


And amongst all the awards mentioned above, LG People’s Choice Award is one award where all the Cricket lovers like you matter the most, because they hold the magic wand that can make one of the five nominees win this extremely coveted award. LG People’s Choice Award simply signifies the love and respect for Cricket from all the Cricket lovers around the world.

 

Now that all the Cricketers from the World have worked real hard throughout the year, it’s your turn to cast your vote and reward one of them with this prestigious award. And the nominees this year are: England Women’s Captain Charlotte Edwards, Australia Fast Bowler Mitchell Johnson, India Fast Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sri Lanka Captain Angelo Mathews and South Africa Fast Bowler Dale Steyn.

 

So go ahead, cast your vote for your favorite Cricketer. Be heard and make a difference! Just log onto LG My Cricket My Voice microsite and make your favourite a winner just like the way you’ve done in the past.

 

Click here to vote: http://www.lg.com/in/mycricketmyvoice