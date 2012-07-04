LG PLASMA PENTOUCH TV: THE NEW WONDER OF OFFICE COMMUNICATION

Now think again about that meeting with your colleagues. Instead of a whiteboard and marker, you can pick up the LG Pentouch TV and draw that diagram directly into the PowerPoint file that you’ll use for the sales presentation and save it instantaneously. You can also recall and edit pictures, documents, and presentations that you’ve created and saved elsewhere.





Even getting reference materials during the meeting is easy. As long as you’re connected to the internet, just open a browser and use the pen to search for what you want as you normally do with a mouse. In this case, imagine doing it seamlessly while you’re standing and talking during the meeting. You’ll never miss a beat. And when you do find the page that you want, you can capture the information with the pen and drop it into your presentation. It’s that simple.