LG SHOWS OFF SMART TVS IN INDIA

05/16/2012

By Kunal Gangar on May 16th, 2012

 

LG last weekend revealed its 2012 range of Smart TVs for the Indian market. The new LED TVs ranging in various sizes will make its way to the retail stores from this month with the flagship LM9500 series expected in June.

 

All the TVs support full HD 3D functionality while the top-tier TVs pack some interesting features like Intel Wireless Display (WiDi) support, MHL, Wi-Fi ready, video upscaling, web browser, smart apps support, DLNA and 3 Mode Magic Motion Remote Control support.

As for the 3D prowess, LG 3D TVs use FPR technology that promises to give superior quality than active 3D tech and more importantly supports lightweight and affordable 3D glasses. The TVs also support 2D to 3D conversion with depth control and Dual Play that makes two-player gaming possible without the conventional split screen technique. For Dual Play to work, users need to wear special Dual Play glasses that show content specific to Player 1 or Player 2.

 

Check out the pricing and availability of all the upcoming LG Smart TVs below.