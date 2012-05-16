LG SHOWS OFF SMART TVS IN INDIA

By Kunal Gangar on May 16th, 2012

LG last weekend revealed its 2012 range of Smart TVs for the Indian market. The new LED TVs ranging in various sizes will make its way to the retail stores from this month with the flagship LM9500 series expected in June.

All the TVs support full HD 3D functionality while the top-tier TVs pack some interesting features like Intel Wireless Display (WiDi) support, MHL, Wi-Fi ready, video upscaling, web browser, smart apps support, DLNA and 3 Mode Magic Motion Remote Control support.