Every once in a while, the timing is just right. From 2nd to 7th July 2026, LG India’s Life’s Good Days sale brings you up to 55%* off and cashback up to ₹22,500* on the home appliances and electronics you’ve always wanted.

Which Discounts Are Available at LG?

The LG sale offers span across almost every product category in the LG lineup. Whether you’re upgrading your living room, kitchen, or laundry room, the LG deals this season cover a wide range of home appliances and electronics. Here’s a look at what’s on offer:

LG OLED TVs & Soundbars

LG’s OLED TV range is one of the stars of the Life’s Good Days LG sale offers. Known for pixel-perfect picture quality and deep blacks, LG OLED TVs are available at significant LG discounts this week. Paired soundbars are also part of the LG sale, making this the ideal time to build a complete home entertainment setup at a better price.

LG Refrigerators

Frost-free refrigerators from LG India are part of the ongoing LG deals. With features like DoorCooling+™ and Smart Inverter Compressor technology, LG refrigerators deliver consistent freshness — and the Life’s Good Days discounts make them even more accessible for Indian households.

LG Washing Machines

TFront-load washing machines from LG are available under the LG sale this July. LG’s AI DD™ technology, Steam+ care, and 6 Motion Direct Drive make its washing machines a popular choice, and the current LG offers bring them within closer reach.

LG Air Conditioners

LG split ACs with Dual Inverter Compressor technology are available on LG discounts during this sale. Given India’s summer heat, upgrading to an energy-efficient LG air conditioner at LG sale offers pricing is a decision that pays off through the season and beyond.

LG Water Purifiers

LG water purifiers with UV and RO purification are also included in the Life’s Good Days LG deals. Clean, safe drinking water for the family is now available at a more affordable price point during this limited-time LG sale.

LG Microwaves & Ovens

LG’s microwave ovens are part of this round of LG offers. These are kitchen essentials for families that cook daily, and the current LG discounts make them a great buy.

In addition to price reductions, the Life’s Good Days LG sale also includes:

  1. No Cost EMI* on select products
  2. Free Delivery
  3. Cashback up to ₹22500*

Where Can I Get These Discounts?

The Life’s Good Days LG sale offers are exclusively available on the official LG India website. Shopping directly there ensures you get verified LG discounts, authentic products, official warranty, and access to No Cost EMI* and Free Delivery benefits — all in one place.

The sale runs from 2nd to 7th July 2026 only. These LG offers are time-sensitive, so browsing early gives you the best chance to pick your preferred model before stock runs low. Visit LG India website to explore the full range of products and applicable LG deals before the window closes.

Offer in a Nutshell

Life’s Good Days is more than just a sale — it’s LG India making quality technology accessible to more people, for a limited but meaningful window. Up to 55%* off, cashback up to ₹22,500*, No Cost EMI*, and Free Delivery together make this one of the best moments in the year to invest in your home. Head to LG India website between 2nd and 7th July 2026 and make the upgrade count.

*T&C Apply. Energy ratings are as per BEE guidelines and may vary model to model. Offer is applicable on select model only & may vary from model to model. Life’s Good Days Sale ending on 7th July 2026.

FAQs

A. The Life’s Good Days sale and other such sale offers is one of the best times to buy LG products. It brings together benefits like LG discounts, cashback, No Cost EMI*, and Free Delivery across TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, ACs, and more. Seasonal sales like this offer the most value for money on LG home appliances and electronics.

A. Discounts are available across OLED TVs, soundbars, frost-free refrigerators, front-load washing machines, split air conditioners, water purifiers, and microwave ovens. It is recommended to visit LG India website to see the complete list of products currently on LG sale offers.*

A. LG’s Life’s Good Days sale offers discounts of up to 55%* on select products, so savings of up to 50% or more are possible on eligible models. The exact LG deals vary by product and model. It is recommended to check www.LG.com/in for specific pricing and discount details applicable to each product during the sale period.*

A. LG India periodically offers LG sale offers on washing machines through promotional events on its official website. Checking the Promotions section on website is advisable.

A. The Life’s Good Days LG sale offers are applicable on select products and select models only. Not every LG product in the catalogue is covered under these LG offers.